Nikon Z9's Advanced Dual-Stream viewfinder technology explained

Nikon has released a video explaining the technology behind its clever Dual-Stream electronic viewfinder seen in the new flagship Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera, exploiting powerful Expeed 7 image-processing engine.

The 37-second long video explains using a diagram that Dual-Stream Technology works by processing live view data and recording still image data separately, and in parallel. This makes the Real-Live Viewfinder possible by delivering the still image directly to the SD card and the live view data to our irises via the LCD monitor.

• Read More: Nikon Z9 review

Conventional viewfinders tend to show frames with a loss of view that can sometimes skip and repeat, but the Real-Live Viewfinder is designed to enables users to smoothly follow every movement of their subject. This will ensure that you don't, in reference to Henri Cartier-Bresson, miss your decisive moment when shooting.

Delivering a smooth view that reveals every single moment, including those previously missed by conventional electronic viewfinder systems or blocked by DSLR mirror movement, can determine the difference between a good shot or an exceptional one. Especially taking into account that the Nikon Z9 boasts an extraordinary 120 frames per second continuous shooting speed!

Watch video: Nikon Z9 Dual-Stream EVF explained

The new high-performance Expeed 7 engine provides up to 10 times faster processing speeds. This enables real-time split-second action to be captured simultaneously and as it happens through the blackout-free Real-Live Viewfinder, meaning there's no delay between what is seen and what is captured.

We were blown away by the features of Nikon's new flagship, in particular its 8K functions – it is able to record over two hours of 8K 30p video without overheating, and following a firmware update in 2022 will be capable of 8K 60p capture.

The Nikon Z9 is available for preorder now, setting you back a competitive $5,496.95 / £5,299 / AU$8,999.95 with extremely limited stock. Retailers are expected to ship out the product on 15 December.

Pre-order the Nikon Z9 at Adorama (US)

Pre-order the Nikon Z9 at B&H (US)

Pre-order the Nikon Z9 at Park (UK)

Pre-order the Nikon Z9 at Wex (UK)

Pre-order the Nikon Z9 at Ted's Camera (AU)

Read more:

Best Nikon camera

Nikon Z9 vs Sony A1

Best Nikon lenses

Best Nikon Z lenses

Best Black Friday camera deals

Best Nikon Black Friday deals