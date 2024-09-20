Nikon Z8 slashed by $300 before Black Friday. I'd get this deal, if I didn't own this already!

By
published

Save a tasty $300 on a variety of Nikon Z8 bundles, so you can take home the 'baby Z9' AND a range of goodies

Nikon Z8 being reviewed by Adam Waring, editor of N-Photo magazine
(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

I firmly believe the Nikon Z8 is one of the best Nikon cameras available because it represents the best balance between top-notch specs and fair pricing. In fact, I bought one myself. And with a decent sum off, this series of bundle deals provides even more bang for your buck. 

Sure, I've seen body-only Z8s for less, but the additional free extras on offer really elevate these deals, ahead of the impending Black Friday rush.

Nikon Z8 Bundle|was $3996.95|Now $3,696.95 SAVE $300 at Adorama.

Nikon Z8 Bundle|was $3996.95|Now $3,696.95
SAVE $300 at Adorama. Nikon’s full-frame, high-resolution powerhouse boasts range-topping Z9 specs in a smaller body. And this great-value bundle features a Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro flash head to boot.

💰 Nikon Z9 specs for less
✅ Great for content creators
❌ Larger than most mirrorless cameras

View Deal
Nikon Z8 Bundle|was $4,001.95|Now $3,696.95 SAVE $305 at B&amp;H

Nikon Z8 Bundle|was $4,001.95|Now $3,696.95
SAVE $305 at B&H Get a neat-looking Think Tank shoulder bag and a speedy 128GB memory card with the spiritual successor to the mighty D850. The Nikon Z8 features some of Nikon's most advanced tech.

💰 Nikon Z9 specs for less
✅ Great for content creators
❌ Larger than most mirrorless cameras

View Deal
Mike Harris
Mike Harris
Technique Editor

Mike is Deputy Editor for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, and brings with him over 10 years experience writing both freelance and for some of the biggest specialist publications. Prior to joining N-Photo Mike was the production editor for the content marketing team of Wex Photo Video, the UK’s largest online specialist photographic retailer, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres.  

While he’s an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World’s top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment, as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks. 

TOPICS

Related articles