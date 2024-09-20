Nikon Z8 slashed by $300 before Black Friday. I'd get this deal, if I didn't own this already!

I firmly believe the Nikon Z8 is one of the best Nikon cameras available because it represents the best balance between top-notch specs and fair pricing. In fact, I bought one myself. And with a decent sum off, this series of bundle deals provides even more bang for your buck.

Sure, I've seen body-only Z8s for less, but the additional free extras on offer really elevate these deals, ahead of the impending Black Friday rush.

You can take home the Nikon Z8, as well as a Think Tank shoulder bag and Lexar 128GB SD card for $3,696.95 from B&H, while Adorama is offering a Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro flash head or 3Pod carbon-fiber tripod and ball head for the same price tag!

All three deals are great value, but I reckon Adorama's Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro flash head bundle is a cut above the rest. This portable lighting solution is a rebadge of the well-respected Godox AD100 Pro, making it a great addition to any portrait photographer's arsenal.

If lighting isn't your thing, then you can't go wrong with B&H's Think Tank shoulder bag and Lexar SD card deal. Most photographers end up with mountains of camera backpacks, so finding the best messenger bag for you, might prove to be useful for more casual photography excursions. And, you can never have too many memory cards, right?

Nikon Z8 Bundle|was $3996.95|Now $3,696.95

SAVE $300 at Adorama. Nikon’s full-frame, high-resolution powerhouse boasts range-topping Z9 specs in a smaller body. And this great-value bundle features a Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro flash head to boot.



💰 Nikon Z9 specs for less

✅ Great for content creators

❌ Larger than most mirrorless cameras

Nikon Z8 Bundle|was $4,001.95|Now $3,696.95

SAVE $305 at B&H Get a neat-looking Think Tank shoulder bag and a speedy 128GB memory card with the spiritual successor to the mighty D850. The Nikon Z8 features some of Nikon's most advanced tech.



💰 Nikon Z9 specs for less

✅ Great for content creators

❌ Larger than most mirrorless cameras

The Nikon Z8's eye-watering specialist is only pipped by the Big N's mirrorless flagship, the Z9. And even then, this smaller body matches the Z9 where it counts. Under the hood you'll find a gorgeous 45.7-Mp full-frame CMOS sensor, Nikon's top-of-the-range EXPEED 7 imaging processor, an advanced AF system boasting 493 AF points as well as 3D-tracking and subject detection, up to 120fps burst shooting, 4K/120p and Raw video up to 8.3K/60p, as well as mod cons such as Pre-Release Capture and Pixel-Shift Shooting.

If you're looking for the best mirrorless camera, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more capable camera for your buck.