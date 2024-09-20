Nikon Z8 slashed by $300 before Black Friday. I'd get this deal, if I didn't own this already!

I firmly believe the Nikon Z8 is one of the best Nikon cameras available because it represents the best balance between top-notch specs and fair pricing. In fact, I bought one myself. And with a decent sum off, this series of bundle deals provides even more bang for your buck.
Sure, I've seen body-only Z8s for less, but the additional free extras on offer really elevate these deals, ahead of the impending Black Friday rush.
Nikon Z8 Bundle|was $3996.95|Now $3,696.95
SAVE $300 at Adorama. Nikon’s full-frame, high-resolution powerhouse boasts range-topping Z9 specs in a smaller body. And this great-value bundle features a Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro flash head to boot.
💰 Nikon Z9 specs for less
✅ Great for content creators
❌ Larger than most mirrorless cameras
Nikon Z8 Bundle|was $4,001.95|Now $3,696.95
SAVE $305 at B&H Get a neat-looking Think Tank shoulder bag and a speedy 128GB memory card with the spiritual successor to the mighty D850. The Nikon Z8 features some of Nikon's most advanced tech.
