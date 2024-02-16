Nikon Z8 bundle sees up to a MASSIVE $1,000 discount if you're ready to invest

While the Nikon Z8 has been deemed the "baby Nikon Z9", and its popularity has become evident among the Niko community, this amazing camera still has a hefty price tag that can be a bitter pill to swallow. However, if you are ready to give up your best DSLR and are looking to upgrade fully to one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, while also swapping out your Nikon F lenses to Nikon Z lenses then this deal could be right up your street!

Currently, if you buy a Nikon Z8 along with the Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3, the Nikon Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3, and the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S you can save a massive $1,000 off your order at B&H!

There's an individual saving on each lens when you buy it with the camera – $100 off the 24-50mm, $400 off the 24-70mm, and $300 off the 24-200mm – and the Z8 is also reduced by $200, so you can create your own custom bundle or save a grand on the whole shebang.

Nikon Z8 + three lens bundle| was $6,287.80 |Now $5,287.80 SAVE $1,000 at B&H

Grab the amazing Nikon Z8 with this three-lens bundle (24-50mm, 24-70mm and 24-200mm) and save a whopping $1,000 on the retail price!

Whether you want to splurge on all these specific lenses is a personal choice – and that's what photography is all about. I'm here as Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World to showcase the latest offers for you to make wise buying choices.

While I personally wouldn't want to double up on the 24-50mm focal range offered by two of the three lenses in this deal, it's hard to pass up a $1,000 discount when you can always decide to sell either the 24-50mm f/4-6.3 or 24-70 f/4 S – whichever makes for sense to you and your photography.

I understand that this deal isn't for everyone, nor is it for those on a strict budget. However, if you're one of those people I mentioned above, then this could be the deal-breaker you've been looking for to fully commit to a mirrorless system – while saving a few coins in the process!

