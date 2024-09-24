Nikon Z6 II camera drops to its lowest-ever price well ahead of Black Friday!

The Nikon Z6 II has just hit its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday! If you're thinking about upgrading to one of the best mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z6 II is an excellent choice.

As a Nikon user myself, I may be a little partial, but it's undoubtedly one of the best options out there. While the newly released Nikon Z6 III is impressive, it's nearly double the price of this Z6 II deal, making the older model an even better bargain that is currently at its lowest-ever price at Amazon for just £1,289

Nikon Z6 II |was £1,999|now £1,289

Save £710 at Amazon Nikon's all-rounder boasts specs fit for any occasion: a 24.5MP full-frame sensor capable of 14fps bursts, 4K 60p or FullHD 120p video, with dual memory card slots, and in-body image stabilization.

Nikon made significant upgrades with the Z6 II, enhancing the original Z6 by adding dual processors, a second memory card slot, and faster burst shooting. These features deliver excellent performance without the high megapixel count or price tag of the Z7 II.

What I love most about this camera is the beautiful full-frame images with vibrant colors and sharp details, making editing or sharing straight to social media a breeze. The addition of a second card slot is a game changer, elevating it to a professional-level camera for those looking to earn from their photography. The autofocus is top-notch, effortlessly tracking everything from human eyes to animals.

The only drawback is the cropped 4K 60p video, but since I usually shoot at 24p or 30p, it’s not a dealbreaker. And honestly, 24fps is ideal for cinematic shots anyway—but that's a conversation for another time!

