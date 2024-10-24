Nikon tech dominated the Olympics but was AFP the secret sauce?

Nikon France reveals that news agency Agence France Presse helped develop Nikon hardware and software for the 2024 Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)
Nikon is riding high following the release of the Nikon Z6 III – further bolstering its excellent Z-Series line-up and some of the best mirrorless cameras – and most recently, a very successful Olympic campaign.
But when Phototrend sat down with Nikon France marketing and communications director, Nicolas Gillet, at the Salon de la Photo 2024, they discussed AFP's partnership with Nikon and how that affected coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Nicolas touched upon the ground-breaking Nikon tech used during the games, such as the MRMC SR-1 robots, allowing photographers to capture the action, remotely, via NX Field. "During the Olympic Games, around 1,400 photographers were accredited worldwide," he said. "Together with AFP and L'Équipe, we deployed around thirty MRMC SR1 robots on different sites."
When asked about the development of such technologies, he replied; "It's mostly AFP actually. The partnership we have with the agency is not just limited to hardware, but also extends to their involvement in the development of new features and firmware."
This level of cooperation isn't surprising. Nikon's partnership with AFP is well documented. Their relationship goes back to 1999, with the two companies forming a partnership contract in 2017. And Nikon has been transparent about its working relationship with AFP in the past, stating on the subject; "Technologies to open new possibilities for photojournalism come to light from deep mutual respect and inspirational ideas."
And why wouldn't Nikon listen to AFP? After all, Agence France-Presse is one of the world's top-three news agencies, with a 2,600-strong workforce. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better source for feedback than AFP's army of professional photojournalists.
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...