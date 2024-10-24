Nikon tech dominated the Olympics but was AFP the secret sauce?

By
published

Nikon France reveals that news agency Agence France Presse helped develop Nikon hardware and software for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Nikon Z9 against a yellow/orange gradient with large lettering stating &#039;AFP&#039;
(Image credit: Nikon / Digital Camera World)

Nikon is riding high following the release of the Nikon Z6 III – further bolstering its excellent Z-Series line-up and some of the best mirrorless cameras – and most recently, a very successful Olympic campaign.

But when Phototrend sat down with Nikon France marketing and communications director, Nicolas Gillet, at the Salon de la Photo 2024, they discussed AFP's partnership with Nikon and how that affected coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

TOPICS

Related articles