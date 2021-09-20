Nikon School's Live Remote Shooting offers on-location workshops from home

Nikon School has expanded its comprehensive online offering by introducing Live Remote Shooting courses. Nikon’s educational arm is calling this new way to attend classes a “one-of-its-kind shooting concept,” which affords students the ability to photograph alongside one of Nikon School’s professional trainers from the comfort of their own home.

Live Remote Shooting looks set to be much more than a simple video chat session. Nikon School students are able to follow the on-location action from the trainer’s point of view, keep tabs on the exact in-camera setup in real-time, and actively partake by changing camera settings. Students can even request the kit the trainer uses, so you can experience the best Nikon cameras virtually.

“We’re really excited about introducing Live Remote Shooting to our course line-up," says Neil Freeman, Training Manager for Nikon School UK, "providing all photographers with accessibility to remote locations and the unique opportunity to see and shoot as we do in picturesque sites around the UK and beyond.”

Watch video: Nikon School Live Remote Shooting trailer

If the idea of remote shooting – which is a new method of photography that was given life during the challenging months of lockdown – is completely foreign to you, here's a brief breakdown of how Nikon School's Live Remote Shooting works:

A Nikon School trainer tethers their camera to a laptop from difficult-to-access locations around the UK and overseas.

The course is live-streamed through a video-hosting platform, which Nikon School students are able to join virtually.

The trainer shares their screen, which enables the student joint control over the tethered laptop. This includes the same button functionality as if they were using the camera in real life.

The student is now able to guide the Nikon School trainer as they frame the subject.

The student has free rein over the controls and can experiment with camera settings and either direct or capture a photo.

Captured images display immediately on the screen.

Students can request the use of specific lenses or cameras, including those not yet available in store.

Afterwards Raw images are sent to the student, allowing them to post-process them as desired.

Live Remote Shooting is set to feature in Nikon School’s event and training line-up from October 2021. At the beginning of the year, Nikon School launched a new-and-improved website and leaned into online courses – but physical workshops are still very much up and running.

To find out more about the online and in-person events, visit the Nikon School website to browse its slate of courses.

