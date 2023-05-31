Nikon launches first-ever prime for DX mirrorless cameras (about time too!)

By Chris George
published

Nikkor Z DX 24mm f/1.7 becomes the fifth lens made specifically for the Nikon Zfc, Z30 and Z50 cameras

Nikkor Z DX 24mm f/1.7
The new Nikon Z DX 24mm f/1.7 on a Z30 camera (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon has launched its first-ever prime lens for the DX range of mirrorless lenses. The Nikkor Z DX 24mm f/1.7 joins four zoom lenses that are designed exclusively for Nikon's APS-C-sensored cameras - the Nikon Zfc, Z30 and Z50 - and is the last of the DX lenses promised on the current Nikon Z lens roadmap.

Although many of the full-frame Z-mount lenses in Nikon's range can be used on these DX cameras, the lack of affordable, lightweight lenses has been a significant disadvantage for users of these models. The new 24mm f/1.7 lens provides a fast wide-angle lens that weighs just 135g (4.8 oz), and measures 70 x 40mm (2.8 x 1.6in).

Nikkor Z DX 24mm f/1.7

Nikkor Z DX 24mm f/1.7 (Image credit: Nikon)

With the 1.5x crop factor taken into account, the new prime offers an effective focal length of a traditional 35mm lens. The lens is constructed from nine elements in eight groups, including two aspherical glass elements, and uses a seven-blade iris diaphragm. The minimum focus is just 0.18m (0.59 ft) - providing a maximum magnification ratio of 0.19x. The filter thread has a diameter of just 46mm.

The lens uses a stepping motor which we are told offers "fast, accurate, smooth, quiet autofocus with reduced wobbling" – which will be particularly welcome by those shooting video. You can manually focus the lens, but there is no A/M switch on the lens itself, and there is no distance scale.

The lens goes on sale in June for $279.95/£289 - and will come supplied with a lens hood. 

The other current DX Z-mount lenses are:

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

