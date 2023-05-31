Nikon launches first-ever prime for DX mirrorless cameras (about time too!)

Nikon has launched its first-ever prime lens for the DX range of mirrorless lenses. The Nikkor Z DX 24mm f/1.7 joins four zoom lenses that are designed exclusively for Nikon's APS-C-sensored cameras - the Nikon Zfc, Z30 and Z50 - and is the last of the DX lenses promised on the current Nikon Z lens roadmap.

Although many of the full-frame Z-mount lenses in Nikon's range can be used on these DX cameras, the lack of affordable, lightweight lenses has been a significant disadvantage for users of these models. The new 24mm f/1.7 lens provides a fast wide-angle lens that weighs just 135g (4.8 oz), and measures 70 x 40mm (2.8 x 1.6in).

Nikkor Z DX 24mm f/1.7 (Image credit: Nikon)

With the 1.5x crop factor taken into account, the new prime offers an effective focal length of a traditional 35mm lens. The lens is constructed from nine elements in eight groups, including two aspherical glass elements, and uses a seven-blade iris diaphragm. The minimum focus is just 0.18m (0.59 ft) - providing a maximum magnification ratio of 0.19x. The filter thread has a diameter of just 46mm.

The lens uses a stepping motor which we are told offers "fast, accurate, smooth, quiet autofocus with reduced wobbling" – which will be particularly welcome by those shooting video. You can manually focus the lens, but there is no A/M switch on the lens itself, and there is no distance scale.

The lens goes on sale in June for $279.95/£289 - and will come supplied with a lens hood.

The other current DX Z-mount lenses are: