Nikon D610 full-frame DSLR body comes back from the dead in Black Friday deal!

By
published

Amazon has found a batch of this long-forgotten DSLR available for the tempting price of £813.37

Nikon D610 Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Future)

We are seeing some great early Black Friday camera deals, but this one really caught our attention. The amazing thing is that we thought the Nikon D610 was long discontinued, so we weren't expecting this full-frame DSLR to come back from the dead in this Amazon UK deal!

The Nikon D610 was first launched over ten years ago and production was officially ended in 2019... But if you like shooting with DSLRs, this is a great deal for this brand-new camera - which Amazon must have found a crate full of new bodies of sitting in the back of one of its warehouses!

Nikon D610 body only, just £813.37
£699 at Amazon

Nikon D610 body only, just £813.37
The D610 is like a simpler sibling to the Nikon D780 but brought back into contention thanks to a massive discount to make this the cheapest full-frame DSLR you can buy. It's also still a great camera.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles