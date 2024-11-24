Nikon D610 full-frame DSLR body comes back from the dead in Black Friday deal!

We are seeing some great early Black Friday camera deals, but this one really caught our attention. The amazing thing is that we thought the Nikon D610 was long discontinued, so we weren't expecting this full-frame DSLR to come back from the dead in this Amazon UK deal!
The Nikon D610 was first launched over ten years ago and production was officially ended in 2019... But if you like shooting with DSLRs, this is a great deal for this brand-new camera - which Amazon must have found a crate full of new bodies of sitting in the back of one of its warehouses!
Nikon D610 body only, just £813.37
The D610 is like a simpler sibling to the Nikon D780 but brought back into contention thanks to a massive discount to make this the cheapest full-frame DSLR you can buy. It's also still a great camera.