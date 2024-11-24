Nikon D610 full-frame DSLR body comes back from the dead in Black Friday deal!

We are seeing some great early Black Friday camera deals, but this one really caught our attention. The amazing thing is that we thought the Nikon D610 was long discontinued, so we weren't expecting this full-frame DSLR to come back from the dead in this Amazon UK deal!

The Nikon D610 was first launched over ten years ago and production was officially ended in 2019... But if you like shooting with DSLRs, this is a great deal for this brand-new camera - which Amazon must have found a crate full of new bodies of sitting in the back of one of its warehouses!

£699 at Amazon Nikon D610 body only, just £813.37

The D610 is like a simpler sibling to the Nikon D780 but brought back into contention thanks to a massive discount to make this the cheapest full-frame DSLR you can buy. It's also still a great camera.

The D610 may be a few years old now, but it's still got what it takes for stills photography. Its rear screen doesn't tilt, but its a larger than usual 3.2-inch display with 921k dots. The D610 also has a 6fps continuous shooting speed, dual card slots and is fully weather-sealed. Like other cameras of its era, it doesn't shoot 4K video, but it can capture movie footage in full HD at 30p/25p/24p.

If your main interest is still photography, this D610 deal offers you the chance to get a full-frame Nikon DSLR at a price unlikely to be seen again (unless you buy secondhand).

