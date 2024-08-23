Nikon camera and lens summer sale can save you up to £450

Nikon has dropped the price on lots of its cameras and lenses for the Bank Holiday, and if you have been thinking of splashing out on new Nikon gear, this is a great time to make the jump.

It is worth trying all the retailers - as we have noticed that there is a surprising amount of differences. For instance, you can get a Nikon Z9 at Jessop for £4,399. Meanwhile at Park Cameras, the Z9 has dropped to just £4,549 - which sounds a worse deal, until you read this comes with a free 660GB CFexpress card worth over £600.

Nikon stockists with sales

Clifton Cameras: Nikon Z8 £270 off

Jessops: Deals include £470 off the Z6 II

Park Cameras: Free 660GB CFexpress card with Z9

Wex Photo Video: £500 off Nikon Z 600mm f6.3 VR S

London Camera Exchange 10% off over 70 Z and F mount lenses

Some sample deals

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE | was £2,519 | now £2,299

Save £220 at Park Cameras If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!

Nikon Z50 twin lens kit | was £1,249 | now £1,089

Save £160 at Amazon The 20.9MP Z50 comes with stabilized Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses, giving you everything from wide-angle to telephoto without any gaps.

Nikon Z6 II + Z 24-70mm kit | was £2,549 | now £2,011.27

Save £537 at Amazon Only just replaced by the new Z6 III, the Nikon Z6 II offers the best all-round performance within the Nikon range. Its 24MP full-frame sensor, 14 fps shooting, and 4K video mean this is a pro-grade camera at a fantastic price.

Nikon Z9 body only|was £4,999|now £4,549

SAVE £450 at Park Cameras with free 660GB CFexpress card This camera is built for speed with 20 FPS RAW a full 45MP resolution to 120 FPS at 12MP, and it is capable of capturing 8K RAW video at 60p internally making this a professional powerhouse for multi-media users.

Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm + 50-250mm | was £1,199 | now £1,129

Save £7 at John Lewis The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon to features a 21MP DX-format sensor which can also record 4K video. This bundle comes with two zoom lenses to get your new system off to a flying start.

Nikon Z5 | was £1,199 | now £929

Save £270 at London Camera Exchange This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless model. There is no lens included - but it’s a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ adapter.

