Nikon camera and lens summer sale can save you up to £450

By
last updated

Big discounts have dropped for the Bank Holiday weekend

Nikon Z9 deal
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Nikon has dropped the price on lots of its cameras and lenses for the Bank Holiday, and if you have been thinking of splashing out on new Nikon gear, this is a great time to make the jump.

It is worth trying all the retailers - as we have noticed that there is a surprising amount of differences. For instance, you can get a Nikon Z9 at Jessop for £4,399. Meanwhile at Park Cameras, the Z9 has dropped to just £4,549 - which sounds a worse deal, until you read this comes with a free 660GB CFexpress card worth over £600. 

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE was £2,519| now £2,299 Save £220 at Park Cameras&nbsp;

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE | was £2,519 | now £2,299
Save £220 at Park Cameras If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera but want the retro look, then the Nikon Zf is, in my opinion, the best out there for blending modern tech with retro style along with its special edition 40mm lens – and now it’s even cheaper!

View Deal
Nikon Z50 twin lens kit | was £1,249 | now £1,089 Save £160 at Amazon

Nikon Z50 twin lens kit | was £1,249 | now £1,089
Save £160 at Amazon The 20.9MP Z50 comes with stabilized Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses, giving you everything from wide-angle to telephoto without any gaps.

View Deal
Nikon Z6 II + Z 24-70mm kit | was £2,549| now £2,011.27 Save £537 at Amazon

Nikon Z6 II + Z 24-70mm kit | was £2,549 | now £2,011.27
Save £537 at Amazon Only just replaced by the new Z6 III, the Nikon Z6 II offers the best all-round performance within the Nikon range. Its 24MP full-frame sensor, 14 fps shooting, and 4K video mean this is a pro-grade camera at a fantastic price.

View Deal
Nikon Z9 body only|was £4,999|now £4,549 SAVE £450 at Park Cameras with free 660GB CFexpress card

Nikon Z9 body only|was £4,999|now £4,549
SAVE £450 at Park Cameras with free 660GB CFexpress card This camera is built for speed with 20 FPS RAW a full 45MP resolution to 120 FPS at 12MP, and it is capable of capturing 8K RAW video at 60p internally making this a professional powerhouse for multi-media users. 

View Deal
Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm + 50-250mm | was £1,199| now £1,129 Save £7 at John Lewis

Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm + 50-250mm | was £1,199 | now £1,129
Save £7 at John Lewis The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon to features a 21MP DX-format sensor which can also record 4K video. This bundle comes with two zoom lenses to get your new system off to a flying start.

View Deal
Nikon Z5 | was £1,199| now £929 Save £270 at London Camera Exchange

Nikon Z5 | was £1,199 | now £929
Save £270 at London Camera Exchange This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless model. There is no lens included - but it’s a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ adapter.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles