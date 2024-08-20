New Sony camcorders set out to make live streaming easier than ever

Sony aims to merge powerful features with ease of use with its latest camcorder duo

Sony has added two handheld camcorders for streaming and broadcasting aimed squarely at individual creators and small teams – although Sony is promising that this can be done with the minimal of experience, perfect for those put off by the technical challenges of live broadcasts.

The new camcorders have the catchy names of the Sony HXR-NX800 and Sony PXW-Z200. Fundamentally, the two cameras are the same, both being built around Sony’s 1.0-inch-type Exmor RS CMOS stacked sensor and a Sony BIONZ XR processor, and both capable of up to 4K60p/50p footage oversampled from 5K, 120p in 4K with hybrid AF, or up to 240p in Full HD.

