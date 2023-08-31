New Nanlite PavoTubes aim to become industry standard for creative lighting

Nanlite has just launched the highly anticipated Nanlite PavoTube II XR Pixel Tubes. Engineered to cater to the diverse needs of photographers, filmmakers, and content creators, the XR Series of light wands promises to reshape creative boundaries through its integrated CRMX technology, stunning pixel effects, and versatile lighting capabilities.

The XR Series builds upon the strong foundation laid by its predecessor, the X-Series tubes, celebrated for their adaptability and ruggedness. Known for making some of the best video lights , the Nanlite XR series, introduces a robust metal construction that guarantees durability even in challenging studio and on-location scenarios. A standout feature of the XR tubes is the capacity to dynamically sweep frequencies, optimizing transmission between devices.

Boasting a range of lengths to suit various applications, the XR Series is available in 2-foot 15XR, 4-foot 30XR, or 8-foot 60XR variants. Each kit is accompanied by a charger for the internal batteries plus a mains power supply for continuous usage. The 15XR and 30XR kits also come equipped with rigging accessories neatly organized within a padded carrying case while the 60XR model offers the same flight case as the 60X variant including several accessories, swivel casters, and stackable wheel plates.

Each of the new Nanlite PavoTube II boasts exceptional luminosity, captivating animated pixel effects, advanced diffusion technology that allows for evenly distributed areas of illumination, various-sized models to suit different needs, a color rendering index (CRI) of 97 and a Television Lighting Consistency Index (TLCI) of 98. Intuitive onboard controls enable the tubes to be controlled wirelessly, they have a wide color temperature range from 2,700K to 12,000K and precise green-magenta adjustment allowing for complete color accuracy.

Other features include dimming capabilities, 15 practical effects, 10-pixel effects and multiple mounting points for versatile usage. Water-resistant housing can be bought separately for each of the models allowing photographers to use them even in rainy conditions or close to water.

The 15XR model has a battery life of 1 hour and 26 minutes when used on full power and a complete recharge time of 3 hours with prices starting from $399 / £425 (around AU$832).

The 30XR model has a slightly longer battery life of 1 hour 36 minutes, a recharge time of 3.5 hours and prices start at $579 / £595 (about AU$1,166).

With prices starting at $1,999 / £2,095 (around AU$4,105) for the 60XR kit it’s by far the most expensive and takes an enormous 5.5 hours to fully charge and for that, you get just under 2 hours of charge on full power.

Nanlite's PavoTube II XR Pixel Tubes are set to redefine the lighting landscape, propelling creative professionals toward unmatched artistic possibilities. With its unrivaled feature set, durable construction, and wireless innovations, the XR Series is poised to become an industry standard for dynamic lighting solutions.

