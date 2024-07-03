New DJI / Hasselblad store opens in London – fly before you buy!

By
published

Where Regent Street meets Picadilly Circus, you can pop in and fly a drone up to the high ceilings – or just admire the Lego drones

DJI Store Regent Street London
(Image credit: Future)

Photographers and drone operators in London can now head to a new DJI / Hasselblad store to get hands-on with drones and cameras.

The flagship store opened this week right at the heart of England's capital, where the famous shops of Regent Street meet the buzz of Piccadilly Circus.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

