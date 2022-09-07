Move aside Apple – Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro announced on October 6

Having teased the forthcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, along with the Pixel Watch, back in May at the Google I/O developer conference, the Silicon Valley giant has now set a date of October 6, at 10 AM ET, to officially announce the new devices.

Google is clearly wasting no time in unveiling its new flagship smartphones following the iPhone 14 launch today (opens in new tab) – it’s game on! This new release could also see the best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals become even more competitive.

Chipsets and colorways revealed

As well as announcing a date for the official unveiling, Google has let us know that the name of the new chipset at the heart of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro won’t be called the Tensor 2 as widely assumed but the Tensor G2 instead. We’re assuming the G stands for Google in the chip name but all will be officially revealed soon anyway.

Google also revealed the colorways for the upcoming camera phones. The Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow and the Pixel 7 Pro will come in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Rumors

We have alleged information on the displays being used on the Pixel 7 series, thanks to a screen leak from 9to5Google (opens in new tab). This leak shows that Google has created two new display drivers – these are tagged as “C10” and “P10” – thought to be abbreviations of the alleged Cheetah and Panther codenames for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

The smaller Pixel 7 will feature a 1080 x 2400 display, running at up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 1440 x 3120 display, capable of a 120Hz refresh rate – exactly as seen on the Pixel 6 series. Looking at the code, 9to5Google also found it pointed towards the new phones using identical Samsung panels — S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3, respectively — as their predecessors, which would make the display specs even more likely to be correct.

According to the leak, the Pixel 7 Pro will be thinner, but slightly wider than the Pixel 6 Pro measuring in at 163mm x 76.6mm x 8.7mm (compared to the Pixel 6’s 163.9mm x 75.9mm x 8.9 mm). It’ll boast a new telephoto camera on its rear array and some rumors point towards a curved screen, too.

October 6 is less than a month away now, so there’s really not long to wait to discover the phone’s full specifications, pricing and availability but you can sign up here for updates and add the date and time to your calendar.

