LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 - how to watch and what we expect

Samsung's next Galaxy product launch is nearly here, going live at 2pm (EST) on August 10 2022. The event, called Galaxy Unpacked, will be available to watch as a livestream (opens in new tab) on the Samsung Galaxy website.

We'll be covering the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event before, during and after, so keep checking back to this live blog for the latest updates.

Lauren Scott Managing Editor As Digital Camera World's Managing Editor, and the previous Editor of the global magazine Digital Photographer, Lauren has been covering the photography and tech industry – including the latest smartphone cameras – for over ten years. Although she's currently an iPhone user, Lauren has also played with Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and way back when, Sony Xperia, Sony Ericsson and even Blackberry devices!

What do we know about Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

We know that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 2pm (EST) on Wednesday 10 August, and it will be streamed live on the Samsung website (opens in new tab).

There's currently a countdown to the launch on the page to build the excitement, and Samsung has released a trailer (below), with the tag line "Next Galaxy, Phones Now". If you register your interest before the event, Samsung is also giving you the chance to win a £1000 voucher.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 trailer has been released ahead of the event to – as Samsung puts it – "Build the Hype". Several of the comments on YouTube certainly seem to suggest a level of excitement and hype, with sone user saying that they usually only go to Apple events, but they're definitely going to watch this one.

The opening image in the teaser video shows what looks like a new Samsung Fold smartphone. And the short video also promises "new ways to capture life", "new experiences" and "new experiences that will change our behavior forever". But what does that actually mean? Let's piece together what we know so far and what we think we'll see at the anticipated event...

What do we expect to see at Galaxy Unpacked?

This is Samsung's summer product launch, and we expect to see the company's latest smartphone devices. However, Samsung typically launches its flagship smartphone models early in the year (the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 were launched in February 2022 (opens in new tab)), so we aren't likely to see the Galaxy S23 (opens in new tab) just yet, which is rumored for January 2023.

What we are likely to get are the Samsung Z Fold4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab) smartphone devices, which we've mention before on our Phone rumor (opens in new tab) hub.