Why I MIGHT swap my iPhone for the Google Pixel 6a

In my household of two, there's a dividing line one between us – when it comes to technology, anyway. One of us (spoiler, me) loves Apple products; clean, white and user-friendly, while the other is a keen Android/Google user.

I'm fairly sure that my love of Apple actually started with the iPod and spiraled out of control from there, rather than originally having anything to do with photography. The love affair continued when I needed a machine to start editing photos on, and then when the iPhone cameras started getting properly good camera-wise, splashing out for one as a photography enthusiast seemed inevitable.

As a rule I don't buy the latest products when they come out, and yet I still plumped for the Apple iMac 24-inch M1 (opens in new tab) after its release, enjoying hours of magic with Adobe Lightroom CC (opens in new tab). Today, I've got an iPhone 12, which, like the best camera phones (opens in new tab), I find myself using more and more instead of my actual camera.

This whole article does actually have a point, I promise, more than just revisiting the age old debate of Apple vs Android (opens in new tab) or being one of those annoying people who go on about Apple as a form of worship. All I'm here to say is that my phone contract ends soon, and rather than do what I usually do and just upgrade blindly to the latest Apple device, for the first time I find myself considering other options.

There are so many other amazing camera phone makers on the market now. And given the chance, my partner was quick to jump in and convince me why a Google phone (opens in new tab) makes sense instead of an iPhone. With the hype around the latest Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab), I thought I'd start there, although I'd need some convincing...

(Image credit: Google)

The camera features are exciting

We've already written about the disappointing camera downgrade (opens in new tab) on the Google Pixel 6a. You get a 12.2MP f/1.7 main camera and 12MP ultra-wide angle, instead of the 50MP sensor packed into the Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) and Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab).

As it happens, my current iPhone 12 already has dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras, and while I wouldn't be tempted to upgrade on the basis of megapixels alone, we know that all cameras are about so much more than resolution.

Google's cameras are meant to pack in plenty of clever computational wizardry, including Google's Super Res Zoom feature, Night Sight (for low light shooting), Face Unblur, Real Tone (for accurate skin tones) and Magic Eraser (for getting rid of annoying photo bombers).

I've not tested out any of these features so I can't comment on how good or gimmicky they are, but since reading about them, I certainly want to.

Because Google oversees both the hardware and the software, you can access any Android updates very quickly after they are released. This is another argument that got thrown my way when considering the Google Pixel 6a, but of course it applies to all Google phones.

It's the same situation with Apple and iPhone updates, so I wasn't won over here.

Pricing and availability of the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is available for pre-orders now (opens in new tab), and it's priced at a very tempting £399/$449/AU$749. My current iPhone is $729/£629, and that's for 64GB storage capacity against the Pixel 6a's standard 128GB – but it does (in my opinion) sport a much nicer design and use of premium materials. Style over substance?

Will I rush out to buy the Google Pixel 6a?

Many of us no longer have the means or desire to spend thousands on a flagship camera phone, and fortunately, nor do we need to if we want the latest features. i can't deny that I love the iPhone system, but Apple needs to do more than change its colorways if it's going to keep up with the latest releases from the likes of Samsung, the Nothing 1 (opens in new tab) – and of course Google.

While I'm not going to rush out and pre-order the Google Pixel 6a, its release and subsequent hype (and affordable price) has convinced me to start looking outside of the best iPhones for photography when I next upgrade my smartphone. For now, at least, that feels exciting enough.

If you're looking for more of the latest phone cameras, check out our Apple iPhone 13 pro and review.