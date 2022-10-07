Google Pixel 7 Pro vs 6 Pro: what's the difference?

Google recently launched the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at its Made By Google fall event. Here we will look at the flagship Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) and compare it to its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) – which we awarded 5 stars in our review – to see how the Silicon Valley giant has improved the new model (or not).

The best Google Phone (opens in new tab)s are loved for their ability to work seamlessly with other Google products, and they generally offer high-end features at a lower price than the best iPhone (opens in new tab)s or Samsung phone (opens in new tab)s – especially when it comes to photography. The "Pro" models in Google's smartphone lineup represent the very best tech, features, and design smarts, which also makes them the most expensive to buy.

Google Pixel 7 preorders are available now, and the Google Pixel 7 release date is October 13. But should you choose the slightly older Pixel 6 Pro, which will come down in price now it's been replaced by a new model? Let's take a look.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs 6 Pro specs

What's the same?

The Pixel 7 Pro also has the same excellent display specs as its predecessor: a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, although the new model does edge being better by offering a higher brightness at 1500nits. Both offer Gorilla Glass Victus protection, too.

Memory and storage remain unchanged too, with both smartphones having 12 GB of RAM and coming in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

What's changed?

While the Pixel 6 Pro runs on the first GEN Google tensor chip, the Pixel 7 Pro runs on Google’s next-generation Tensor chip, the Tensor G2, which offers of imaging and AI features we can’t wait to test, such as Photo Unblur and macro mode. The Tensor G2 also offers security and speech recognition improvements.

Both phones have the Titan M2 security chip, but the Pixel 7 Pro features built-in VPN powered by Google One (coming soon) and Face Unlock. The battery varies slightly, with the Pixel 6 Pro having a 5003mAh battery capacity and the Pixel 7 Pro having a 5000mAh capacity – both offer wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs 6 Pro design

The Google Pixel 7 Pro looks very similar in design to its predecessor, including the prominent camera bar spanning the rear of the smartphone. There are some differences though: the Pixel 7 Pro doesn't have the same two-tone rear as the Pixel 6 Pro does and the camera housing has been changed to metallic, rather than glass so that the lenses stand out more as a result.

Size-wise, the two phones are almost identical, with the Pixel 7 Pro measuring 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm and weighing 212g, compared to the Pixel 6 Pro at 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm and 210g.

Like the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 7 Pro is IP68 water and dust-resistant but color options differ. Google is offering the Pixel 7 Pro meanwhile in Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel, as opposed to the Pixel 6 Pro in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny.

(Image credit: Google)

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs 6 Pro cameras

Google Pixel 7 Pro (Image credit: Google)

(opens in new tab)

Main cameras

The Pixel 7 Pro has the same 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto lenses as the Pixel 6 Pro. There are differences in the triple rear camera system, though. As well as having 5x optical zoom over the Pixel 6 Pro’s 4x, the Pixel 7 Pro boasts 30x high-resolution zoom, compared to 20x on its predecessor. The 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera also has electronic image stabilization – using "computational photography" to sharpen shots.

Front camera

Strangely, while the Pixel 6 Pro has an 11.1MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture up front, the new Pixel 7 Pro only has a 10.8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture selfie camera with the field of view reduced to 92.8 degrees, as opposed to 94 degrees on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Camera features

The majority of camera features are actually the same on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro: Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait mode, Super Res Zoom, Motion auto-focus, Live HDR+, Frequent Faces, Dual exposure controls, Cinematic Pan, Ultrawide lens, Portrait Light, Magic Eraser14, Motion mode, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual white balancing, and Locked Folder.

The only extra features that the Pixel 7 Pro has, in addition, are Photo Unblur and Macro Focus.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro cameras Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 6 Pro Rear camera 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera ƒ/1.85 aperture LDAF (laser detect auto-focus) sensor Optical and electronic image stabilisation 82° field of view 1.2 μm pixel width 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera ƒ/1.85 aperture LDAF (laser detect auto-focus) sensor OIS (optical image stabilisation) on wide and telephoto 82° field of view 1.2 μm pixel width 12 MP ultrawide camera12 with auto-focus ƒ/2.2 aperture 125.8° field of view12 1.25 μm pixel width Lens correction 12 MP ultrawide camera12 ƒ/2.2 aperture 114° field of view12 1.25 μm pixel width Lens correction 48 MP Quad Bayer PD telephoto camera ƒ/3.5 aperture 20.6° field of view 0.7 μm pixel width 5x optical zoom Super Res Zoom up to 30x 48 MP telephoto camera ƒ/3.5 aperture 23.5° field of view 0.8 μm pixel width Front camera 10.8 MP ƒ/2.2 aperture Fixed focus 92.8° ultrawide field of view12 1.22 μm pixel width 11.1 MP12 ƒ/2.2 aperture Fixed focus 94° ultrawide field of view 1.22 μm pixel width

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs 6 Pro pricing

Pricing for the two models is currently the same with the Google Pixel 7 Pro starting at the same price as the Pixel 6 Pro started at in the US and the UK: £899 and $899. The release of this year’s model will inevitably force the price of the Pixel 6 Pro down (you can currently get one for around £100 / $100 less than the launch price) - but how much by remains to be seen.

Today's best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)