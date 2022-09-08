10 ways the iPhone 14 Pro camera will improve your phone photography

After months of rumor and speculation, Apple has just announced the iPhone 14 lineup of smartphones at its Far Out event. There are four new phones; the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and then the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

At the iPhone 14 launch event (opens in new tab), we saw significant camera improvements across the range, but photographers will be most interested in the new camera system on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is often mocked for its lack of innovation, but it looks as if the company is really beginning to push the boundaries of what’s capable with the best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab).

Here are the 10 most exciting features on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup…

1. Apple ProRAW

The biggest news, first. The iPhone 14 Pro models now shoot in RAW mode at 48MP. Apple calls this ProRAW, and by finally bringing RAW shooting capabilities to iPhone it will open up a greater level of detail and enable new workflows.

2. Photonic Engine

The new Photonic Engine offers a giant leap for mid to low-light performance in photos across all cameras. This is done through deep integration of hardware and software and enables this dramatic increase in quality by applying “Deep Fusion” earlier in the imaging process to achieve much more detail than ever before via iPhone.

3. 48 megapixel main camera

For the first time ever, the iPhone 14 Pro lineup boasts a new 48MP main camera, which features a quad-pixel sensor that adapts to the photo being captured and features second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization. For the majority of photos, this will see the quad-pixel sensor combine four pixels into one large quad pixel equivalent to 2.44 µm – hopefully for better low-light capture while keeping photo size at a practical 12MP.

4. 2x Telephoto option on main camera

Another feature we can thank the new quad-pixel sensor for is a 2x Telephoto option that uses the middle 12MP of the sensor, giving full-resolution photos and 4K videos with no digital zoom – great for portraits.

5. Telephoto lens

Following on from the last point, Apple has also improved the telephoto camera seen on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which now offers 3x optical zoom.

6. Front TrueDepth camera

We are also treated to a new front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture, which enables better low-light performance for photos and video. This uses autofocus for the first time, so it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away.

7. Adaptive True Tone flash

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models both feature a new Adaptive True Tone flash. This has been completely redesigned and features an array of nine LEDs that change patterns based on the chosen focal length.

8. Action mode

We’re also taken by the new Action mode for smoother-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when the video is being captured in the middle of the action.

9. Cinematic mode

Cinematic mode gets an upgrade too, now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps, which is a frame rate that matches traditional cinema work.

10. Bright, always-on display

With 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a surgical-grade stainless steel and glass design. The new Super Retina XDR display features an Always-On display. Still, more interestingly for outdoor photographers, the advanced display has the highest outdoor peak brightness in a smartphone: up to 2000 nits (twice as bright as iPhone 13 Pro).

