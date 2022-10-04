Live
Google Pixel 7 launch event: how to watch and what to expect
Google is launching the Pixel 7 phone lineup smartphone at its next Made by Google event this Thursday, October 6 – we'll bring you the latest news as it happens
Google showed us glimpses of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in May 2022 at its Google I/O developer conference, but the tech giant has now set a date of October 6, at 10 AM ET/ 3PM BST as the official launch date of the Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) phone lineup.
During the next Made by Google event this Thursday, we expect Google to officially launch the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 (opens in new tab), plus a new Pixel Watch. The company has already released a video showing the design of the Pixel 7 Pro (below), but we'll still get some exciting announcements on the day.
To watch the event live, you'll need to head to the Google fall event website (opens in new tab). You can also add the event to your calendar to access the live stream easily on launch day.
We'll be updating this live blog during the Made by Google event, to bring you the news as it happens – including all the latest specs, pricing, and availability. Keep us bookmarked so that you don't miss out!
While you wait, take a look at the best camera phone (opens in new tab), or if you're into Google, the best Google phone (opens in new tab). We gave the Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) a pretty high rating...
How to watch: head to Google's livestream page (opens in new tab)
Sophistication comes to #Pixel7.It’s super sleek, with a glass back, matte aluminum camera bar, and eye-catching colors—Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow.Sign up for updates and join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET: https://t.co/oJ1hBx7Yp0 pic.twitter.com/qaazdkgqLlSeptember 29, 2022
What we know so far: the the Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google released this video of the Google Pixel 7 Pro showing its full design.
Google has confirmed (opens in new tab) that the Pixel 7 Pro will launch with the new Tensor G2 chip, which will bring GPU, NPU, and modem improvements to this year’s model. However, now thanks to a large specs leak by the prolific Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), it looks like this could be the only major upgrade for the Pro model.
According to the leak, the display on the Pixel 7 Pro will be the same as on the Pixel 6 Pro – a 6.7” LTPO OLED panel with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is also said to be the same with a 5,000mAh capacity and support for 30W fast charging.
Moving on to camera setup, the Pixel 7 Pro will allegedly have a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto setup, as seen on its predecessor. Upgrades will apparently come as the telecamera uses a new sensor – the Samsung GM1, rather than the Sony IMX586. The selfie camera will have a small upgrade as well with the addition of autofocus, although the resolution will remain at 11MP.
Get the best camera deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable photography news and more!
Thank you for signing up to Digital Camera World. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.