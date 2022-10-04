Google Pixel 7 launch event: how to watch and what to expect

Google showed us glimpses of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in May 2022 at its Google I/O developer conference, but the tech giant has now set a date of October 6, at 10 AM ET/ 3PM BST as the official launch date of the Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) phone lineup.

During the next Made by Google event this Thursday, we expect Google to officially launch the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 (opens in new tab), plus a new Pixel Watch. The company has already released a video showing the design of the Pixel 7 Pro (below), but we'll still get some exciting announcements on the day.

To watch the event live, you'll need to head to the Google fall event website (opens in new tab). You can also add the event to your calendar to access the live stream easily on launch day.

We'll be updating this live blog during the Made by Google event, to bring you the news as it happens – including all the latest specs, pricing, and availability. Keep us bookmarked so that you don't miss out!

