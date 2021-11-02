Motorola Moto G Play cell phone on offer for $50 on T-Mobile from Walmart!

The Motorola Moto G Play is marked down by 50%, on offer for $50 plus tax.

T-Mobile is launched exclusive new offers on smartphones at 2,300 Walmart stores across the US, starting tomorrow, when you add a new line on any T-Mobile postpaid unlimited plan in-store at Walmart.

$50 Motorola Moto G Play

The best budget phone on offer is the Motorola Moto G Play, marked down by 50%, on offer for $50 plus tax from Walmart. For such a tiny price point you actually get a lot of phone – 6.5” ultra-wide HD+ display, 13 MP dual camera system with a range of effects and 5000mAh battery that gives up to three days of battery.

T-Mobile REVVL V+5G

(Image credit: T-Mobile)

Customers in the market for a budget 5G phone, can make the upgrade to the next generation technology on America’s largest and fastest 5G network with a T-Mobile REVVL V+5G for just $100 plus tax, saving $80. The phone features a big 6.82” HD+ display with triple rear cameras and a 16MP front facing camera. It packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery, plus fingerprint sensor and face unlock for premium security.

Other affordable smartphones on offer at Walmart from 3 November with the T-Mobile deal include the Samsung Galaxy A12 for $75 (saving $105), OnePlus N200 5G for $125 (saving $104) and the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for $150 (saving $132).

How to get the deal

Happily, is easy to grab one of these great deals. You just add a line to your existing T-Mobile account or join T-Mobile at Walmart and sign up for any postpaid unlimited rate plan. Your discount will be instantly applied at the register, with no activation fees or device financing required. If you choose T-Mobile Essentials, you’ll get a monthly bill as low as $30/line per month for four lines and unlimited talk, text and data with unlimited 3G hotspot on T-Mobile’s network and 5G access on 5G devices included at no extra cost.





• The best camera phones you can buy today

• The best burner phones

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• The best TikTok lights

• Best camera for TikTok