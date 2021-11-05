Moto G51 5G set to launch imminently

The new 5G camera phone is assumed to be the successor to the Moto G50 5G.

Motorola looks set to be preparing to send a new 5G camera phone to market, adding to it’s extensive G-series with the Moto G51 5G, which it’s fair to assume will be a successor to the Moto G50 5G. The new phone has crossed multiple certifications, which always hints at an imminent launch across various markets – the latest of which, reported by an Indian tipster, Abhishek Yadav, is that the Moto G51 5G has bagged is Thailand’s Telecom NBTC.

Moto G51 5G bags NBTC certification.#Moto #Motorola #G51 #MotoG51 pic.twitter.com/Uq1hiXkWE3November 2, 2021 See more

The listing on the commission shows ‘Moto G51 5G’ alongside its model number XT2171-2, so this cements the name and the fact that we can expect the phone to be launched soon, but doesn’t give any clue as to specifications.

Moto G51 5G specs

Last month a Geekbench listing revealed that the Moto G51 5G could feature a Snapdragon 750G mobile platform – this mid-range ARM-based SoC would point towards a mid-range 5G phone. From the Geekbench listing we can also gleen that the Moto G51 5G smartphone, reported to being developed under the codename ‘Cyprus 5G’, is said to pack 4GB RAM and run on Android 11.

The Moto G51 5G is tipped to feature a triple camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, a 2MP macro sensor and 13MP selfie camera. When it comes to the phone’s display, we know it’s been said to feature a full HD+.

Certified worldwide

As well as the newly spotted Thailand’s Telecom NBTC certification, the Moto G51 5G has also obtained several certifications elsewhere, including China’s 3C and the US’ FCC. With the FCC certification, the phone was spotted with the model number XT2169-1, and the listing revealed the device supports 5G and NFC connectivity. China’s 3C certification disclosed that the phone could feature 10W charging support.

The Moto G51 5G camera phone is rumoured to launch this month, although no pricing information has been leaked to date.





