Mint's new Rollei 35AF camera is taking shape, and I'd buy it over the new Pentax!

For those who have been following the developments from Mint, you will know that it is known for its rebuilt film bodies surrounding some of the best instant cameras, Polaroid being the chosen favorite.

But Mint soon took its eyes and expertise to the 35mm film format, and has been redesigning one of the most unique, sought-after and remarkable cameras of the analog period: the Rollei 35.

The Rollei 35 was a tiny full-frame 35mm film camera featuring a telescopic lens that could take images once protruded, and when on the move you could push the lens back in and continue your journey with this compact box in your pocket.

It was the perfect travel camera with over two million produced in its heyday, and it later became a favorite among street photographers due to its tiny form factor. Now Mint is taking this tiny camera and reproducing it, but this is not just a carbon copy with salvaged materials -–this is going to be a whole new camera, with autofocus!

"Aside from the autofocus which is evident in the name, users will find the Rollei 35AF much easier to handle compared to its predecessor," said Gary Ho, Mint founder, to Analoge Forever.

"This camera is not solely targeted towards Rollei 35 fans, it is also designed for non-film photographers who have no clue what f-stops are.

"When you turn on the camera, you'll notice a subtle OLED display that shows useful information. This display serves as a helpful guide for first-time film users, indicating if the scene is overexposed, displaying the film's ISO, and showing the number of remaining exposures, among other details."

Technology has obviously improved dramatically since the original Rollei 35 was released in the mid-Sixties, and Mint will certainly take advantage of modern electronics, but the 35AF will not be a modern camera.

"We are careful not to make the Rollei 35AF feel too much like an electronic device. We strive to maintain the mechanical essence of the original Rollei 35 while ensuring that it remains user-friendly, even for beginners. For experienced photographers, the manual controls are still present just like the good old Rollei."

It appears that this will feature a whole new camera housing, obviously a brand new autofocus unit, and on reading through the interview we can expect the following:

• Brand new camera to shoot 35mm film

• 35mm lens with 5 all-glass elements

• Aperture from f/2.8-f/16

• Full metal body

• Price between $650-800

All the above leads me to think that, if I were in the market to buy a newly developed film camera and didn't have silly Leica money, this sounds like the perfect camera to support and buy – especially now that I know the new Pentax camera is going to be half-frame!

