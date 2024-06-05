Meeting Owl 4+ webcam makes cuteness in the meeting room switchable!

One of the biggest names in conference cameras has just announced a significant new model in the form of the Meeting Owl 4+, which brings more resolution and more functionality to the popular 360-degree device.

The Meeting Owl camera uses a fish-eye lens in the top of a speaker and microphone (which looks more than a little Owl-like). This gives it a 360-degree view of the room so, if it's placed in the middle of a meeting table, it can see every participant. Built-in AI then crops and selects the speaker for the video feed – a popular approach among the best conference cameras, but the design has made the Owl an iconic brand.

The device is a serious-looking charcoal compared to the cheery white/grey of the Owl 3. The most significant change, though, is that the eyes are no longer the device's only means of communication – they're now optional. If you "prefer a more professional Owl" they can be turned off, and a standard LED will still indicate status.

The new Owl 4+ includes 8 microphones with a pickup radius of around 18ft (5.5m) according to Owl Labs, but the biggest feature bump is the arrival of a 4K Ultra HD feed from the 64-megapixel camera sensor. Powering this is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8250 rather than the 605.

Other changes from the previous edition are a built-in K-lock, Security-conscious IT departments will appreciate that the device can also be used with Ethernet using an adapter, rather than just Wi-Fi – and indeed the power can come this way too. PoE (Power over Ethernet) is an option (as well, of course, as outlet).

Conscious of the needs of enterprises, Owl also offer a 'The Nest' software tool for remote management of multiple Owl devices and accessories. The accessories include room cameras and speaker bars to enable the devices to be used as part of larger conference room setups, details of which are available on Owl Labs own site (including, I was impressed to see, cable run illustrations).

"Non-verbal communication is crucial in the workplace for collaboration and rapport, and studies have even shown that non-verbal communication is at least as important as verbal discussion, if not more,” said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Meeting Owl 4+ is available now for $1,999 and £1,999, while the Meeting Owl 3 will remain on sale.

Check our guide to the best 4K webcams and the best conference room webcams, and if 360 photography on the go seems interesting, we've got a guide to the best 360-degree cameras too!