Meet the $252 Nokia X100: Exclusive to T-Mobile and Metro

HMD Global has announced the Nokia X100, an Android 5G camera phone, exclusive to T-Mobile and Metro in the US, available from 19 November. The big news is the price – the Nokia X100 is essentially the Nokia X10 with a $252 price tag – and it’s sure to give the best budget camera phones on the market a run for their money.

Like the Nokia X10, the Nokia X100 is 5G-ready with a Snapdragon 480 chipset. The newly announced phone comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, microSD slot and 15GB of Google Drive.

• Read more: Best camera phones

Zeiss optics

The Nokia X100 camera setup consists of a 48MP main camera with Zeiss optics, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth. Up front you’ll find a punch-holed 16MP selfie camera, alongside a sizable 6.67-inch IPS 1080p+ LCD with Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone has seriously good specs for a budget offering that don’t stop at the camera system. The Nokia X100 has a 4,470mAh battery, which promises two days of use on a single charge, and ships with an 18W power adapter.

Featuring Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Nokia X100 should provide a great audio experience – aptX Adaptive and aptX Voice are supported for Bluetooth headsets and FM radio for wired ones, too. The phone boasts two microphones, one with Ozo Spatial Audio capture and wind noise reduction and a single loudspeaker.

The Nokia X100 runs Android 11 out of the box and as part of Nokia’s X-series should receive three years of updates included in the price, although this hasn’t been confirmed by Nokia yet. For the price, the specs of the phone will be extremely hard to hard to beat.

Read more:

Best 5G phones

Best burner phones

Best Nokia phones

Best Black Friday camera deals

Best Cyber Monday camera deals