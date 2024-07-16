MASSIVE $1,000 saving as Canon R5 drops to new low price this Amazon Prime Day

If you're looking to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market then now is a great time to take the plunge and grab the Canon EOS R5 at its lowest-ever price online at just $2,899 at Amazon this Prime Day

This is the lowest we have seen the Canon R5, and is a top contender for our best Amazon Prime Day camera deals – saving you a MASSIVE $1,000!

Canon EOS R5|was $3,899|now $2,899

SAVE $1,000 at Amazon. Grab the latest Canon flagship for a stunning grand off this Prime Day. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

Featuring a 45MP CMOS sensor, the Canon EOS R5 offers impressive capabilities such as 8K RAW video recording and a rapid 12-fps continuous shooting with its mechanical shutter. It stands out as the first EOS camera to include Canon's 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization.

When James Artaius – this site's editor – reviewed it, he said: "It’s the perfect amalgamation of the EOS R’s form, the EOS 5D’s function, and the professional-grade autofocus of the EOS-1D X. If you're a stills or hybrid shooter who flits between photography and videography, it's one of the best cameras you will ever have the pleasure of using."

This sensor, paired with the advanced DIGIC X image processor, ushers in a new era of Dual Pixel CMOS AF. Boasting 1,053 selectable points covering the entire field of view, this system ensures fast, seamless, and intelligent focusing performance.

Additionally, the camera incorporates Canon's Deep Learning technology to enhance subject tracking and precisely detect eyes, faces, and heads of both humans and animals. This makes it an ideal choice for sports, wildlife, and portrait photography.

For those requiring even higher resolution, the EOS R5 offers an IBIS High-Resolution shot mode, enabling the creation of 400-megapixel files directly in-camera without external software. This feature is particularly useful for applications demanding high-resolution files with fine detail, such as art reproduction.