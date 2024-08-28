Massachusetts conservation agent forced to remove numerous “personal” trail cameras from protected area

By
published

Local people have been flooding the area with personal trail cameras to get a glimpse of the wildlife in the area

Friends of Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge
(Image credit: Friends of Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge)

David Attenborough has a lot to answer for. 

Making the world fall in love with the world’s flora and fauna, bringing the natural world into our homes and classrooms, and inspiring people of all ages to explore and respect the natural world.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles