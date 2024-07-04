Anything for the shot? Photographer fined for disturbing incredibly rare Honey Buzzards and their young

By
published

“This was a particularly upsetting case...Climbing to nests causes extreme stress to adult birds"

Portrait of European Honey Buzzard Pernis apivorus in the wild in Ukraine
A European Honey Buzzard photographed in the wild in Ukraine with a Nikon D500 and Nikon 200-500mm lens with a 1.4x teleconverter (giving an effective focal length of 1050mm) (Image credit: Getty Images)

A photographer has opened up an old debate surrounding the lengths it's acceptable to go to get the perfect shot, especially when it comes to nature. 

Welsh photographer John Paul Haffield appeared before Swansea Magistrates Court this week where he was found guilty and fined more than £1,600 ($2,040), for offences against the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

