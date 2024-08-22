Drone operator fined thousands for getting too close to a pod of killer whales in Canada in landmark case

By
published

River Road Films Ltd., and its drone operator have been fined for filming whales, despite being denied a permit

Killer Whale
(Image credit: Animalia)

Wildlife photography and film is a huge industry, people love taking shots of animals, and people love looking at them. 

Sometimes, however, humans can overstep the mark. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles