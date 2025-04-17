Solar-powered cellular trail camera lets you track wildlife remotely is now just $59.99
Sehmua 4G LTE 3rd Gen cellular trail camera gives you wireless live streaming of the critters in your backyard day and night
We have just spotted this great deal on a cellular trail camera at Amazon. Not only does the Sehmua camera trap have built-in 4G LTE connectivity - it also comes with a solar panel and 7800mAh rechargeable battery – all for just $59.99. The combination makes it a self-sufficient remote camera for tracking wildlife in any location - allowing you to watch a location live via a smartphone app.
This Sehmua trail camera is set-up for live remote viewing thanks to its built-in 4G cellular connectivity and its built-in SIM. What's more it is self-powering, as it comes with its own solar panel.
See our full Sehmua 4G LTE review
The unit comes supplied with a built-in SIM with your first 300MB of data thrown in for free. After that, you pay £19.90 a month, or $169 a year with a choice of coverage from Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile.
We tested the Sehmua 4G LTE 3rd Gen Cellular Trail Camera back in December 2023, and noted that you should make sure you have adequate cellular coverage and sunshine for this to a good option for you. However, in our field tests we did note that it offered great 2K video footage for the price.
The unit is waterproof (with an IP66 rating) and records video at up to 2K resolution. It offers a 0.2s trigger time with a 120° angle of view. Thanks to its 850nm low-light infrared system, it can keep recording at night - with a range of up to 82 feet.
Check out our guide to the best cellular trail cameras, or if you don't need remote monitoring see our choice of best trail cameras
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
