Solar-powered cellular trail camera lets you track wildlife remotely is now just $59.99

We have just spotted this great deal on a cellular trail camera at Amazon. Not only does the Sehmua camera trap have built-in 4G LTE connectivity - it also comes with a solar panel and 7800mAh rechargeable battery – all for just $59.99. The combination makes it a self-sufficient remote camera for tracking wildlife in any location - allowing you to watch a location live via a smartphone app.

The unit comes supplied with a built-in SIM with your first 300MB of data thrown in for free. After that, you pay £19.90 a month, or $169 a year with a choice of coverage from Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile.

We tested the Sehmua 4G LTE 3rd Gen Cellular Trail Camera back in December 2023, and noted that you should make sure you have adequate cellular coverage and sunshine for this to a good option for you. However, in our field tests we did note that it offered great 2K video footage for the price.

The unit is waterproof (with an IP66 rating) and records video at up to 2K resolution. It offers a 0.2s trigger time with a 120° angle of view. Thanks to its 850nm low-light infrared system, it can keep recording at night - with a range of up to 82 feet.

Check out our guide to the best cellular trail cameras, or if you don't need remote monitoring see our choice of best trail cameras