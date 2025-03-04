Hidden wildlife cameras capture incredible images of rare birds once thought extinct

Wildlife cameras hidden on the Somerset Levels, England, had captured incredible footage of a very rare bird, once thought to be extinct.

Three bitterns, a thickset member of the heron family, were spotted together on the Somerset Levels by a hidden wildlife camera, the Somerset Leveller reported. This secretive species of bird had disappeared from the United Kingdom in the 1870s, and have made an inspiring comeback.

The birds are very difficult to see, preferring to stay among reedbeds next to water looking for fish. The males make an incredible far-carrying, booming sound every spring, and it is illegal to intentionally recklessly disturb them.

Three Bitterns: Footage from the Somerset Levels - YouTube Watch On

The Somerset Wildlife Trust shared its excitement about the remarkable video.

"We can't quite believe this incredible footage captured earlier this month — not one, not two, but three bitterns are all on camera together," a spokesperson said.

"Bitterns are elusive birds, and to see three all together in one place is such a rare sight. "Although it's difficult to say for sure, we believe these birds are likely all young males, sizing each other up and getting ready to compete for mates in the spring."

This wildlife success story shows what can happen when you restore natural spaces, and employ cutting edge technology to further conservation efforts. Equipment like hidden cameras, the best trail cameras, and the best camera drones offer a unique way to collect data on rare and endangered species, to aid conservation without any disturbance to the animals themselves.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After vanishing due to habitat loss and hunting, bitterns have now bounced back thanks to wetland protection efforts. Today, more than 50 nesting pairs live in the Avalon Marshes area in Glastonbury alone, attracting bird enthusiasts from across Britain. Turtle dove populations have also grown in recent years, increasing by 25% across Western Europe after a ban on hunting them was put in place.

Feel like getting in touch with nature? Check out our guides to the best trail cameras, the best cameras for wildlife photography, and the best cheap drones.