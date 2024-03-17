Make waves with the Joby SeaPal and take your content creation to the seas

One of the best things about walking the halls of The Photography & Video Show is discovering equipment that you might not have seen on any other occasion. This was certainly the case today when I happened upon the Aquatech stand and the Joby Seapal, an underwater housing unit for mobile photography.

The Joby SeaPal Waterproof Case offers content creators the chance to take their workflow overboard and introduce a whole new world of underwater phone photography. The best cameraphones of today offer fantastic photographic capabilities for stills and video and have become more than viable for content creation, for those who like to take to the water for the sea, snorkel, and surf, the Joby SeaPal is a fantastic new option.

(Image credit: Future)

The Joby SeaPal is the successor to the Aquatech AxisGo, featured in our guide to the best underwater housing for cameras and phones. Most underwater housing systems require model-specific cases, which requires buying a new one when updating your phone. The SeaPal was designed by Aquatech to be universal to all the latest iPhone and Samsung camera phones and simply requires switching the configuration of the inner bumpers which allows you to change the case to fit your requirements, futureproofing for your next phone update!

The underwater case provides ultimate protection with waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof housing, and the case enables access to your phone's touchscreen features via a flexible panel, even whilst underwater. In addition, the Joby SeaPal ecosystem offers a range of incredible accessories that take the case even further.

The SeaPal Dome offers 'crystal clear underwater photos' and is perfect for under/over shots, the Sports Leash is much like a surfing leash and provides great security for your housing unit, and the SeaPal Shuter Grip allows further versatility with a waterproofed ergonomic design for remote triggering your mobile camera shutter, ensuring your phone becomes the 'ultimate aquatic storyteller'.

After looking at this year's Underwater Photographer of the Year images I felt inspired to try out the genre for myself, and the Joby SeaPal Waterproof Case will allow me to take those first steps into the water.

If you are at The Photography & Video Show this week be sure to check it out in person at Aquatech stand M500. Tickets are still available for the show either at the door or via the official website.

Today's best JOBY SeaPal Waterproof Case deals $239.95 View

You may also be interested in our guides for the best waterproof camera, the best action cameras, and the best 360 cameras.