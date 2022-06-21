Make almost any lens anamorphic with Moment's new 1.33x Adaptor

Moment, the company that made the popular anamorphic phone lenses (opens in new tab), as well as other accessoires, is now stepping into the ring with the cinematic giants and have produced the companies first big cinema lens, the Moment 1.33x Anamorphic Adaptor (opens in new tab).

This new adaptor can be threaded onto the front of most DSLR and mirrorless lenses to convert them into beautiful 1.33x anamorphic lenses, and in turn produce classic cinematic 2:35:1 ratio footage.

The horizontal flare effect created by the Moment Anamorphic lens adaptor (Image credit: Moment)

This unique lens adapter turns your modern or vintage camera lens into a 1.33x anamorphic with horizontal flares, wide screen aspect ratios, subtle distortion, and a gentle roll off in sharpness, basically everything an anamorphic has to offer. Easier to use than anything on the market, this new Anamorphic Lens Adapter brings you cinema-grade anamorphic for a fraction of the cost of a dedicated anamorphic lens (opens in new tab).

In designing this new lens Moment wanted to deliver on those iconic anamorphic characteristics, this lens delivers on that and more as it adds its own character to sharp modern lenses allowing you to turn your current kit into an epic widescreen experience.

To find out more about this new Kickstarter project from Moment, take a look at the video below:

But the real fun starts when you pair this little wonder with vintage lenses, on vintage lenses the adapter blends the take on classic anamorphic with the endless variations of looks that you get from vintage glass. Blending classic anamorphic with the character of vintage glass gives you unlimited options for creating epic and signature looks for your projects.

Historically anamorphic adapters haven’t always been accessible or easy to use, often they have been more trouble than they are worth. Moment thought of that and wanted and change it with the Moment 1.33x Anamorphic Adapter with these easy steps:

1. Attach one of the three premium step-up/step-down rings included in the box to the rear of the Adapter.

3. Screw the lens with ring onto the filter thread of your base lens.

4. Press the button and twist the Adapter to align the lens vertically.

(Image credit: Moment)

Pricing for the Moment Anamorphic 1.33x adaptor will be $1,299. However, early bird pricing can get it for $899 on Kickstarter (opens in new tab).

It must be noted that Kickstarters, as with all crowd-funding campaigns, should be approached with caution – as some companies and ideas never take off or go into production. And there is always a risk the actual finished product, even if delivered, does not live up to the marketing hype. However, with Moment at the helm you stand a better chance than most, but we have to warn you just in case.

