Lomography releases the "most creative pocket-sized camera on Earth"

Lomography has just released its newest camera and, never one to shy away from surprises, it's a 110mm film camera!

The Lomography Lomomatic 110 Film Camera is a new advanced analog camera, the third to be developed by Lomography. Film photography is continuing to make a resurgence, but not many of the best film cameras offer 110mm shooting in a compact body that can be slipped into your pocket.

Packed with creative features, the Lomomatic 110 possesses all the signs of becoming one of the best Lomography cameras on the market, and will likely become a hit this summer.

Lomography Lomomatic 110 Flash Metal (Image credit: Lomography)

What is 110?

Popular in the Seventies, 110mm film offered a more affordable entry point to photography for the masses and was considerably easier to use. The frame size was designed to be slightly smaller than the popular Kodak 126mm film, at just 13 x 17mm (0.51 x 0.67in). With the increasing popularity of 35mm, 110mm slowly drifted out of fashion… until now, and it might just be the perfect time for the revival.

Lomography Lomomatic 110 Golden Gate (Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography makes cameras that force the user to live in the moment and capture lasting memories in the most creative ways, and the Lomomatic 110 is no different.

A 23mm focal length enables the user to capture wide scenes and navigate any scenario with auto exposure, dual aperture modes (f/2.8 and f/5.6), zone focusing and controllable ISO settings. Many Lomography cameras offer limited setting options and, although still limited, the 110 offers more control than most.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lomography) Sample Images from the Lomography Lomomatic 110 (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Lomography)

The 110 comes in two designs including one with an all-metal silver body named Flash Metal, and one plastic body in a trendy cream and orange colorway named Golden Gate. Both of these come with a premium Minitar CX glass lens, which Lomography states is producing "the sharpest 110 shots imaginable".

The 110 has a sliding mechanized film advancement, unique to anything else that is currently on the market, making it more compatible and not to mention looking incredibly fun to use.

Lomography also offers the 110 with an optional unique Lomomatic flash attachment, enabling photography in low-light situations when shooting in the corresponding night mode. Much like other Lomography flash cameras you can get creative with color as the flash also has a slot for colored gels further expanding creative choices.

Film photography and compact cameras are extremely popular at the moment and it has seen camera brands such as Pentax and Lomography take advantage of this growing market. Rising film prices also mean it is an ideal time for a smaller frame as it requires a more affordable film stock.

The Lomography Lomomatic 110 Flash Metal is available with optional flash for $159 / £149 (Australian pricing TBC), and the Lomography Lomomatic 110 Golden Gate is available for $119 / £109. Lomography also offers several creative 110mm film stocks, perfect for everyday shooting.

