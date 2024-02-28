Lomography injects some juice into its Fisheye No.2 camera with fresh color scheme

Lomography is no stranger to adding a pop of color to its cameras, and the new Fisheye No.2 camera is the latest camera to receive a makeover, with what might be the juiciest edition yet.

Lomography is a camera, lens, and film manufacturer focused on experimental analog products that unleash new creative possibilities. The best Lomography cameras offer something unique, and the Lomography Fisheye No.2 is no exception. Direct flash fisheye snapshots are certainly not the norm, but despite the medium, they look modern and offer something different from traditional events or holiday snaps.

First released in 2009, the Lomography Fisheye No.2 is a 35mm film camera with a fixed 10mm lens for a wild fish eye experience, ideal for capturing creative snapshots. The camera lens is fixed focus and captures a set aperture of f/8, and the built-in flash provides a further creative license. A removable viewfinder gives the user the option to shoot from the hip and live in the moment - a way of life suited to this camera.

(Image credit: Lomography)

As if making quirky experimental analog cameras wasn't niche enough, Lomography often adds new color editions to inject even more wackiness. We recently saw an update to the Sprocket Rocket panoramic camera with fresh new colors, and the Fisheye No.2 is the next camera model to get a makeover.

Papaya Pop is the latest edition and it certainly provides an explosion of color! A bright orange exterior with yellow polka dots will certainly be a summer statement and is ideal for those heading to sunny climes.

Image 1 of 6 Sample image gallery… (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography's ethos is to create products that encourage creative fun and experimentation with the analog process, and they constantly succeed. The Fisheye No.2 was already a neat camera for taking unique analog snapshots, and the introduction of the new Papaya Pop edition has made it the perfect camera for your holidays!

The Lomography Fisheye No.2 Papaya Pop is available now for $79 | £69.

