Leica's new gold-plated "Royal Thai" M10-P costs a jaw-dropping $45,000!

Hot on the heels of the recently announced Leica M-A Titian (opens in new tab), the fully titanium camera body and 50mm lens comb, Leica has also announced two very distinctive and extremely expensive gold-plated editions of the Leica M10-P.

These two editions are called "Royal Thai" and quite frankly you would need to be a member of the monarchy of Thailand to afford them, as they are priced between whopping $30,000-45,000 EACH!

(Image credit: Leica)

For this astronomical price tag you are able to get either the gold kit this includes a gold-plated Leica M10-p body with yellow crocodile leather, along with a gold-plated Leica APO Summicron 50/2 ASPH, and Leica Summilux 35/1.4 ASPH lenses that will be available as 10 kits only - priced at around $45,000.

However, if yellow isn't your color of choice and you would like to save a little bit, you have the option of the green kit with includes just the Leica APO Summicron 50/2 ASPH and sees the yellow crocodile leather switched out for a rather "out-there" jade-green. This kit is available in a limited number run of just 20 kits, priced at around $30,000.

(Image credit: Leica)

(Image credit: Leica)

Each camera will be marked with its own unique number out of its limited run and will be shown on to of the camera's hotshoe. Each camera will also feature the engraving of the Thai royal household on the top plate, due to the collaboration to celebrate to coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Every camera will also be supplied with unique packaged, but way of a custom wooden box, just to add to the overall aesthetic.

All of the proceeds made from this astonishing Leica collectors items will go to charitable royal projects. There is no denying Leica has made some wonderful creations with collaborations such as this in the past, and the Royal Thai limited-editions will either be loved or hated by the Leica community.

