Leica's longest SL lens is here, with a new teleconverter for sports and wildlife

For those Leica photographers using the SL system for either sports or wildlife photography, your prayers have been answered with the latest announcement.

The brand new Leica Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 instantly becomes the longest super zoom in the Leica SL lens (opens in new tab) lineup. However, if 400mm is still a little too short, the manufacturer has also announced a new 1.4x teleconverter. The Leica Extender L 1.4 will transform the new lens into a 140-560mm – which is perfect for shooting sport, and could be among the best lenses for wildlife photography (opens in new tab).

The Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 has an Arca-Swiss-compatible tripod base, that can be removed and inserted directly into a suitable coupling system without a quick-release plate. This provides a secure hold at all times when photographing or filming with a tripod.

A lockable tripod clamp also enables the lens to be fixed securely at any angle, with the clamp locking every 90° for quick changes between landscape and portrait orientation.

As an additional option, the new Leica Extender L 1.4x pushes the focal length of the lens all the way to 560mm. Its compact dimensions mean that it can easily be carried and accessed in any shooting environment. Both the extended focal length and the aperture are also written into the image data as usual, ensuring that the settings used are always accurate.

This new SL lens, on its own and in combination with the extender, complements the L-Mount portfolio, giving photographers and videographers a wider range of options with exceptional quality.

The RRP for the new Leica Vario-Elmar-SL 100-400 f/5-6.3 is £1,910 (approximately $2,260 / AU $3,427) and the Leica Extender L 1.4x is priced at £785 ($898 / AU $1,408). Both are now available globally at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and through authorized dealers.

