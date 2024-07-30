Leica SL2-S with 24-70mm drops to LOWEST EVER price

By
published

Leica SL2-S with 24-70mm f/2.8 drops to it's lowest-ever price, offering a massive £801 discount

Leica Sl2-S +24-70mm deal
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been looking at the best Leica cameras you will know that these highly-prized pieces of German engineering are offered at astronomical prices, and deals are few and far between. 

But I bring hope to those who dream of owning a Leica, as Wex is offering the Leica SL2-S with a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens at just £5,199 – that's an impressive £801 saving!

Leica SL2-S + 24-70mm | was £6,000 | now £5,199 SAVE £801 at Wex

Leica SL2-S + 24-70mm | was £6,000 | now £5,199
SAVE £801 at Wex If it's your dream to own a Leica, now is your chance. Rarely on sale, the SL2-S boasts a 24MP sensor, 4K video, and even a 96MP multi-shot feature. And with a 24-70mm pro lens, this is a ready-to-shoot package.

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles