Leica SL2-S with 24-70mm drops to LOWEST EVER price

If you've been looking at the best Leica cameras you will know that these highly-prized pieces of German engineering are offered at astronomical prices, and deals are few and far between.

But I bring hope to those who dream of owning a Leica, as Wex is offering the Leica SL2-S with a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens at just £5,199 – that's an impressive £801 saving!

Leica SL2-S + 24-70mm | was £6,000 | now £5,199

SAVE £801 at Wex If it's your dream to own a Leica, now is your chance. Rarely on sale, the SL2-S boasts a 24MP sensor, 4K video, and even a 96MP multi-shot feature. And with a 24-70mm pro lens, this is a ready-to-shoot package.

Blending Leica's classic aesthetics with modern functionality, the SL2-S is a versatile full-frame mirrorless camera designed for both photo and video enthusiasts. At its core is Leica's first BSI CMOS sensor, a 24.6MP unit that supports DCI / UHD 4K 10-bit video recording, a wide ISO range of 50-100,000, and vibrant, low-noise image quality.

This sensor is paired with the advanced Maestro III image processor, ensuring high-speed performance and versatility, including full-res DNG continuous shooting at up to 25 fps and 4K video recording at up to 60p. To enhance both photo and video applications, the SL2-S features a 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system, minimizing camera shake for sharper handheld shots. Its design incorporates a Leica Object Detection AF system with 225 selectable AF areas for fast and accurate focusing.

The camera is housed in a durable, weather-sealed body and includes a 5.76 million-dot EyeRes OLED EVF, a 3.2-inch, 2.1 million-dot touchscreen, a top status LCD for quick settings recognition, and dual UHS-II-compatible SD memory card slots for flexible file storage. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with the Leica Fotos app, facilitate wireless file transfers and remote camera control.

The SL2-S excels in video performance, offering both DCI and UHD 4K recording at up to 60p using either the full-frame sensor or an APS-C / Super 35mm crop. Internal 10-bit 4:2:2 recording is supported up to 30p, and 60p at 8-bit 4:2:0, with 10-bit output available at all frame rates via the full-size HDMI port.

FullHD recording supports high-speed frame rates up to 180fps for slow-motion playback. Additional features include Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) mode, L-Log gamma profile for HDR output, integrated viewing LUTs, and support for external microphones and headphones via dedicated 3.5mm jacks, ensuring superior video and audio quality.

