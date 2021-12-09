Leica Q2 Reporter now available to order

Leica has now updated its fan favourite Q2 with the Lecia Q2 Reporter. This updated colorway continues a long tradition of Leica producing reporter style cameras to meet the needs of the modern press and reportage photographer seen in the field today. However, expect to pay more for this visual update with a price increase to $5,550.

The Leica Q2 Reporter is designed to be unobtrusive and not draw attention, allowing you to capture unique moments in time. The world famous Leica red dot has been removed from the camera body completely and previous colored engravings have been omitted from this edition to keep you incognito. The changes don't stop there, this variety, like previous ones in the past, features dark green body paint and is wrapped in kevlar for grip, instead of the traditional diamond leather pattern that is so familiar with a Leica.

All of these features are purely a cosmetic improvement, or not, depending on the environment in which you are shooting or how you like your camera to look however, with this new colorway you are still getting the brilliant 47.3MP full frame sensor with its 50-50,000 ISO, its incredible sharp fixed 28mm F1.7 Summilux lens and ability for 4K video recording if required.

Those who enjoy black and white photography can also take advantage of the new Q2 Monochrom Reporter that features the same new colorway. However, you will have to be quick to order one as according to Leica rumours there will only be 350 cameras made for the Q2 Monochrom Reporter, and not only will you have to be quick to pick up this limited edition, but you will be waiting for it too, as its intended release date is March 2022.

