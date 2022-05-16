Leica launches neon green LIFE edition Trinovid 8x40 binoculars. NEON GREEN!!

Leica Camera AG has announced a special limited edition of its popular Lecia Trinovid 8x40 binoculars. It's not often you get special editions of the best binoculars but Leica Camera AG presents a unique, special edition from the Leica Trinovid range, and this special edition model has been created in collaboration with the Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson, who lent the binoculars their unusual look.

With its neon green leather trim and colour-matched engraving, the Leica Trinovid 8 x 40 ‘LIFE edition’ is a striking eye-catcher and a work of art in one. In a worldwide edition of only 250 examples, the uniqueness of this model makes it a highly desirable object for lovers of rarities and exclusive collector’s items.

(Image credit: Leica)

This strictly limited Leica Trinovid 8x40 ‘LIFE edition’ was created as an homage to Olafur Eliasson’s installation ‘Life’, which was shown at the Fondation Beyeler (Switzerland) in 2021. ‘Life’ presented a model of ‘naturalcultural’ landscape that explored how nature and culture are inseparable; how humans are entangled with the elements, structures and systems in our environment.

Overcoming borders and broadening horizons – this is also symbolised by the uniquely special Leica Trinovid 8x40 ‘LIFE edition’. As a painstakingly crafted tool, the binoculars establish a connection between the observer, the observed, and inspire a change in our perception of how we encounter the world around us. ‘Life has begun. It is a liveable environment for humans and non-humans alike. Life is never the same! It comes to Life through the co-existence of everything and everyone that meet up in it. Life is cyclical and welcomes all living beings day and night. Life is not about human exceptionalism - we humans, might in fact be “upright mammalian weeds”, mostly up to no good. Let us vegetalize our senses and conspire with Earth’ said Olafur Eliasson.

In addition to the neon green leather trim, a further eye-catching feature of the binoculars of the special edition is their engravings filled out in green. Each example also features the special engraving ‘LIFE’ and a unique serial number indicating that it is one example from a limited edition (1/250). The Leica Trinovid 8x40 ‘LIFE edition’ will be supplied in green packaging in binocular-style and emblazoned with the logotype ‘Life’. The scope of delivery includes a certificate of authenticity and a folding card with a personally signed quote from Olafur Eliasson.

In every other respect and technical specifications of the Leica Trinovid 8x40 ‘LIFE edition’ are identical to those of the serial production model. The ‘LIFE Edition’ Leica Trinovid 8x40 binoculars are available now from 64-66 Duke Street, London, W1K 6JD for $2,299 / £2,150.

