Canon is currently offering a refurbished sale on select image-stabilized (IS) binoculars, providing a great opportunity to acquire high-quality optics at a reduced price.
Purchasing directly from Canon ensures that each refurbished unit has been thoroughly inspected and restored to meet the company's standards, often accompanied by a warranty for added peace of mind.
Canon 8x20 IS – Compact and Travel-Friendly
Save $50.01 at Canon. Whether you're rallying behind your team from the back row or admiring a star-studded sky, Canon's 8x20 IS binoculars bring you closer to the moments that matter.
Weighing just 420g, the Canon 8x20 IS binoculars are the lightest in Canon's image-stabilized lineup. With 8x magnification and a 20mm objective lens, they offer a wide field of view, making them ideal for travel, wildlife observation, and spectator sports. The built-in image stabilization reduces shake, providing a steady view even during extended use.
Canon 10x20 IS – Versatile and Powerful
Save $45.01 at Canon. Whether you're studying the delicate details of a songbird or catching a clearer view of your favorite performer, Canon's 10x20 IS binoculars bring the action within easy reach.
The Canon 10x20 IS binoculars strike a balance between portability and enhanced magnification. At 430g, they are lightweight yet offer 10x magnification, suitable for a variety of activities including birdwatching, sports events, and nature observation. The image stabilization feature ensures clear and steady images, reducing eye strain during prolonged viewing.
Canon 12x32 IS – High Magnification with Stability
SAVE $90.20 at Canon. Whether you're drawing distant landscapes near, watching nestlings up close, or enjoying a play from the balcony, these binoculars offer a bright, sharp view that’s easy to hold steady.
For those seeking higher magnification, the Canon 12x32 IS binoculars provide 12x zoom with a larger 32mm objective lens. Weighing 780g, they are designed for more stationary activities like birdwatching or observing distant subjects. The Powered Image Stabilizer offers two modes to compensate for hand movements, delivering a stable and clear viewing experience.
Why choose Canon refurbished?
Opting for refurbished binoculars from Canon can lead to significant savings without compromising on quality. Each unit undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process to ensure it meets Canon's performance standards. Additionally, purchasing directly from Canon often includes a warranty, providing assurance and support should any issues arise.
This sale presents an excellent opportunity to invest in premium binoculars at a reduced cost. Whether you're a traveler, nature enthusiast, or sports fan, there's a model suited to your needs.
