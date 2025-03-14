Leica’s new colorful binoculars are as chic as they are sharp
Leica goes bold with capri blue & apple green Ultravid Colorline compact binoculars that let your personality shine
Leica Sport Optics has introduced a new addition to its renowned Ultravid series, launching the Leica Ultravid Compact Colorline binoculars in vibrant Capri Blue and Apple Green. Designed for style-conscious adventurers, urban explorers, and nature enthusiasts, these binoculars offer the legendary optical performance Leica is known for in a sleek and portable format. With their compact design, they are ideal for travel, events, and everyday exploration.
The Ultravid Compact Colorline builds on the acclaimed performance of the Leica Ultravid series, delivering the same high-quality optics in a bold, fashionable package. The lightweight construction ensures ease of use, while the precision-engineered lenses provide bright, high-contrast images even in low-light conditions. Leica’s AquaDura coating on the outer lenses repels water and dirt, maintaining a consistently clear view.
Designed for portability, the new Ultravid Compact Colorline binoculars fit easily into pockets or small bags, making them the perfect companion for travelers who need high-performance optics without the bulk. Their robust aluminum construction ensures durability, while a smooth-focusing wheel allows for precise adjustments. The ergonomic shape also ensures a comfortable grip, even during prolonged use.
Each pair of binoculars in the Colorline range comes with a premium black leather case and a color-coordinated leather carrying strap. Specially designed eyecups accommodate eyeglass wearers, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience for all users. The lineup includes 8x20 and 10x25 models in both Capri Blue and Apple Green, with prices ranging from $1,099-$1,129 / £950-£990.
The Leica Ultravid Compact Colorline binos are now on sale at the Leica Online Store, and authorized retailers.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
