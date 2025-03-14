Leica’s new colorful binoculars are as chic as they are sharp

Leica Sport Optics has introduced a new addition to its renowned Ultravid series, launching the Leica Ultravid Compact Colorline binoculars in vibrant Capri Blue and Apple Green. Designed for style-conscious adventurers, urban explorers, and nature enthusiasts, these binoculars offer the legendary optical performance Leica is known for in a sleek and portable format. With their compact design, they are ideal for travel, events, and everyday exploration.

The new binoculars are available in two different magnifications - 8x and 10x (Image credit: Leica)

The Ultravid Compact Colorline builds on the acclaimed performance of the Leica Ultravid series, delivering the same high-quality optics in a bold, fashionable package. The lightweight construction ensures ease of use, while the precision-engineered lenses provide bright, high-contrast images even in low-light conditions. Leica’s AquaDura coating on the outer lenses repels water and dirt, maintaining a consistently clear view.

Designed for portability, the new Ultravid Compact Colorline binoculars fit easily into pockets or small bags, making them the perfect companion for travelers who need high-performance optics without the bulk. Their robust aluminum construction ensures durability, while a smooth-focusing wheel allows for precise adjustments. The ergonomic shape also ensures a comfortable grip, even during prolonged use.

(Image credit: Leica)

Each pair of binoculars in the Colorline range comes with a premium black leather case and a color-coordinated leather carrying strap. Specially designed eyecups accommodate eyeglass wearers, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience for all users. The lineup includes 8x20 and 10x25 models in both Capri Blue and Apple Green, with prices ranging from $1,099-$1,129 / £950-£990.

The Leica Ultravid Compact Colorline binos are now on sale at the Leica Online Store, and authorized retailers.

