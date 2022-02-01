Leica hosts Year of the Tiger photo contest to celebrate Lunar New Year

Leica UK is currently hosting a Year of the Tiger photo contest, to celebrate Chinese New Year – also known as the Lunar New Year, or in China as the Spring Festival.

The first day of February marks the start of the new year, which in 2022 is the year of the tiger. And, according to the elements of the Chinese zodiac, this is specifically the year of the water tiger.

• Read more: Best cameras for wildlife photography

Leica UK has chosen to honor the festivities by holding a photography contest on its Instagram page. However, you don't actually have to submit a photo of a tiger in order to enter!

"Share a photo with us that represents the symbols of the #Tiger zodiac sign – strength, braveness and fiercely pursuing passions," reads the description of the Instagram post.

A post shared by Leica Camera UK (@leicauk) A photo posted by on

As such, your entry could take the form of a portrait, an environmental study, a macro insect shot, a wildlife photograph… so you could conceivably win a Year of the Tiger photo contest with, for example, a photo of a lion.

The winner of the contest can claim a complimentary space on an upcoming photo walk organized by Leica Akademie, or an online bespoke session. The lucky photographer will be announced on the channel's Instagram Stories next week.

Leica, of course, has just launched a new camera, the hotly anticipated Leica M11 – a 60MP triple-resolution sensor that's the most advanced M-series camera ever made. Alongside it comes the reinvented Leica Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 ASPH – a modern update of a classic lens that carries a hefty $7,900 / £6.700 / AU$11,300 price tag that's almost as much as the $8,995 / £7,500 / AU$13,500 camera itself.

So it seems that the traditional Chinese New Year greeting – 恭喜發財 (Gong Hei Fat Choy), which means "Wishing you wealth and prosperity" – is certainly true when it comes to Leica!

The Leica M11 – the first camera in the year of the tiger! $320 View $8,995 View $8,995 Preorder Show More Deals

Read more:

Best Leica cameras

Best Leica M lenses

Best Leica lenses