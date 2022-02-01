Popular

Leica hosts Year of the Tiger photo contest to celebrate Lunar New Year

Happy New Year! Leica hosts Year of the Tiger photo competition on Instagram to celebrate. 恭喜發財!

Leica Year of the Tiger photo contest
Leica UK is currently hosting a Year of the Tiger photo contest, to celebrate Chinese New Year – also known as the Lunar New Year, or in China as the Spring Festival.

The first day of February marks the start of the new year, which in 2022 is the year of the tiger. And, according to the elements of the Chinese zodiac, this is specifically the year of the water tiger.

Leica UK has chosen to honor the festivities by holding a photography contest on its Instagram page. However, you don't actually have to submit a photo of a tiger in order to enter! 

"Share a photo with us that represents the symbols of the #Tiger zodiac sign – strength, braveness and fiercely pursuing passions," reads the description of the Instagram post.

As such, your entry could take the form of a portrait, an environmental study, a macro insect shot, a wildlife photograph… so you could conceivably win a Year of the Tiger photo contest with, for example, a photo of a lion.

The winner of the contest can claim a complimentary space on an upcoming photo walk organized by Leica Akademie, or an online bespoke session. The lucky photographer will be announced on the channel's Instagram Stories next week.

Leica, of course, has just launched a new camera, the hotly anticipated Leica M11 – a 60MP triple-resolution sensor that's the most advanced M-series camera ever made. Alongside it comes the reinvented Leica Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 ASPH – a modern update of a classic lens that carries a hefty $7,900 / £6.700 / AU$11,300 price tag that's almost as much as the $8,995 / £7,500 / AU$13,500 camera itself.

So it seems that the traditional Chinese New Year greeting – 恭喜發財 (Gong Hei Fat Choy), which means "Wishing you wealth and prosperity" – is certainly true when it comes to Leica! 

James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

