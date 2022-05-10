Leica firmware reboot makes SL2-S an even better video camera

Along with recent firmware updates to the M10 generation cameras, Leica also announced a new update to the SL2-S range. With firmware 3.0 it sees the SL2-s extent is video capabilities and be able to record and output Cine-4K RAW at 60p, along with a 12-bit 4K RAW via HDMI to external recorders like the Atomos Ninja V or Blackmagic's Video Assist 12G HDR.

To see the new workflow in action, take a look at the video below with cinematographer Levin Mundinger taking the new 12-bit recording for a spin on a personal project.

Aside from the RAW video capture, firmware version 3.0 for the Leica SL2–2 and firmware version 4.0 for the Leica SL2 are effectively the same. Updates include an updated face detection autofocus that lets you choose which eye on the face you prioritize, as well as the ability to move the AF area back and forth between its most recent location and the center of the frame.

Along with this new firmware update Leica has also added an exposure and depth-of-field preview button, increased the number of functions that can be assigned to the custom function button on compatible SL-System lenses, and made it so the ISO sensitivity can now be controlled using both the thumb wheel and front settings dial, which will be a god send to all users, you now also have the ability to rate photos and videos using the joystick.

Other minor improvements include improved geotagging when the camera is paired with Leica’s FOTOS app, ability to choose either 1/2 or 1/3 stop increments for ISO sensitivity, again very handy along with the ability to turn off the power saving mode, which makes it possible to deactivate the autofocus shut-off when recording videos over HDMI, something that I am sure many users will find incredibly useful - however, I still believe you should be using manual focus, but then again I am old school!

This upgrade really seems the SL2-S get a great boots to its already great video performance and really makes it a worth while option for anyone looking to find that hybrid professional camera that can offer supreme still and video performance.

1. Download the latest firmware version

2. Save the download to the memory card

• The firmware file must be stored in the main directory of the memory card (not in a sub-directory).

3. Insert the memory card into the camera

4. Switch the camera on

5. Select Camera Information in the main menu

6. Select Camera Firmware Version

7. Select Start Update

• A prompt with information about the camera is displayed.

8. Check the version information

9. Select Yes

• The prompt Save profiles on SD Card? appears.

10. Select Yes / No

• The update will start automatically.

• The lower status LED will flash during this process.

• Once the process has completed successfully, a relevant onscreen message and prompt to restart the device will appear on screen.

11. Switch the camera off and on again

