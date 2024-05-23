Leica confirms continuation of compact cameras with the new Leica D-Lux 8

New Leica D-Lux 8 confirms the German manufacturer's commitment to compact cameras, arriving in July
(Image credit: Leica)
Leica is set to launch the new Leica D-Lux 8 on July 02 2024, confirming the company's commitment to compact cameras.
Since its introduction in 2003, the Leica D-Lux series has evolved through eight generations and numerous special editions, establishing itself as a premier choice in Leica’s digital compact camera lineup.
The Leica D-Lux 8 embodies the quintessential Leica experience in a compact, accessible form. Its user experience and iconic design uphold the legendary Leica brand's reputation for excellence.
The controls have been simplified and ergonomically repositioned for enhanced comfort, while the user interface, inspired by the popular Leica Q cameras, is even more intuitive.
The new Leica D-Lux 8 features include a 4/3" CMOS sensor with 22MP multi-aspect resolution (offering up to 17MP effective, depending on your aspect ratio) and a fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9mm-34mm f/1.7-2.8 Asph lens (equivalent to 24-75mm in 35mm format), and seamless connectivity with the Leica Fotos app.
This new model is also the first D-Lux to support the versatile DNG format, opening up a world of editing possibilities. An included flash further enhances the camera's versatility in low-light situations.
A new range of accessories will also be available, including a hand grip, carrying straps, wrist straps, and leather protectors in multiple colors, enabling users to customize the camera to their own style.
Additional accessories, such as an automatic lens cap, soft-release buttons and various bags (hip, crossbody, and equipment bags) will expand the camera’s functionality.
The Leica D-Lux 8 will be available globally from July 02 2024 at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and through authorized dealers, with a recommended retail price of $1,590 / £1,450 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.