Leaked image reveals four new 7Artisans autofocus lenses

By
published

7Artisans looks set to launch four more autofocus primes for Sony, Nikon and L-mount shooters

photo of 7Artisans AF lens roadmap
(Image credit: L-rumors.com)

Lens manufacturer 7Artisans seems to be readying four new autofocus prime lenses. In a roadmap image taken at IBC in Amsterdam and shared with L-rumors.com, we can see a total of six lenses, comprised of four new primes that will supplement two existing 7Artisan's lenses: the AF 50mm f/1.8, and AF 85mm f/1.8. The four upcoming lenses are the:

  • AF 35mm F2.8
  • AF 40mm F2.8
  • AF 24mm F1.8
  • AF 35mm F1.8

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

