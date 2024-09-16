Leaked image reveals four new 7Artisans autofocus lenses

7Artisans looks set to launch four more autofocus primes for Sony, Nikon and L-mount shooters
(Image credit: L-rumors.com)
Lens manufacturer 7Artisans seems to be readying four new autofocus prime lenses. In a roadmap image taken at IBC in Amsterdam and shared with L-rumors.com, we can see a total of six lenses, comprised of four new primes that will supplement two existing 7Artisan's lenses: the AF 50mm f/1.8, and AF 85mm f/1.8. The four upcoming lenses are the:
AF 35mm F2.8
AF 40mm F2.8
AF 24mm F1.8
AF 35mm F1.8
Like the existing 50mm and 85mm lenses, the four new optics look set to come in Sony E-mount, Nikon Z and L-mount variants, while all but the AF 35mm f/2.8 feature a dedicated aperture control ring. No other details about the new lenses have been made public, but if the new lenses perform anything like the current AF 50mm f/1.8, they should be compelling buys.
The AF 50mm f/1.8 marked 7Artisans' first attempt at an autofocus lens with full lens-body electronic communication. When we reviewed the lens we found it to be a well-built lens that operated smoothly and gave respectable image quality, all for a very reasonable price. The addition of four more focal length options in the AF range can only be good news for Sony, Nikon and L-mount shooters.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.