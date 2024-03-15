LAST CALL! Free pro and student tickets for The Photography & Video Show end tonight

The Photography & Video Show is kicking off tomorrow, and pros and students qualify for free entry – but you've only got until midnight tonight to register for your tickets!

The event takes place from Saturday through to Tuesday, March 16-19 at the NEC in Birmingham, England, featuring over 200 brands including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Sigma, Adobe, Epson, Eizo, Godox, Ilford, Insta360, Irix, Joby, Laowa, Lowepro, Peak Design, Rotolight and more.

In addition there are hundreds of talks, demonstrations, workshops and presentations from some of the industry's biggest and most expert names, along with book signings, retailers offering exclusive show-only deals, and the vintage camera goldmine that is the Disabled Photographers' Society's bring and buy.

Registration for professional photographers and videographers as well as students is free – but you must book tickets by midnight tonight:

After midnight tonight, tickets will only be available on the door at the full admission price – so book now to ensure you get free entry.

Take a look at the full list of what's on, the list of exhibitors in attendance, and the lineup of speakers across all four days.

We look forward to seeing you in Birmingham!

