LAST CALL! Free pro and student tickets for The Photography & Video Show end tonight

Pros and students can come to this weekend's Photography & Video Show for free – but you've got until midnight TONIGHT to get tickets!

Last chance tickets for The Photography & Video Show 2024

The Photography & Video Show is kicking off tomorrow, and pros and students qualify for free entry – but you've only got until midnight tonight to register for your tickets! 

The event takes place from Saturday through to Tuesday, March 16-19 at the NEC in Birmingham, England, featuring over 200 brands including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Sigma, Adobe, Epson, Eizo, Godox, Ilford, Insta360, Irix, Joby, Laowa, Lowepro, Peak Design, Rotolight and more.

In addition there are hundreds of talks, demonstrations, workshops and presentations from some of the industry's biggest and most expert names, along with book signings, retailers offering exclusive show-only deals, and the vintage camera goldmine that is the Disabled Photographers' Society's bring and buy

Registration for professional photographers and videographers as well as students is free – but you must book tickets by midnight tonight:

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW TICKETS

After midnight tonight, tickets will only be available on the door at the full admission price – so book now to ensure you get free entry.

Take a look at the full list of what's on, the list of exhibitors in attendance, and the lineup of speakers across all four days. 

We look forward to seeing you in Birmingham!

You can expect to see the best mirrorless cameras from all the big brands, including everything from the best professional cameras to the best student cameras.

