Kinefinity's 8K large format cinema camera now available for pre-order at B&H

Back in April 2020, the Chinese cinema camera manufacturer Kinefinity announced its new 8K full-frame large format flagship, the Mavo Edge. Now, in 2021 Kinefinity’s new flagship is available to pre-order at B&H for $11,999, opening up the brand to a wider audience that might have heard about it, but had been put off buying cameras directly from it in China until now.

Kinefinity has been around since early 2014, when it announced its first 4K cinema camera, Terra 4K, which weighed an astonishing 990g and delivered 4K windscreen at 160p. Then Kinefinity produced the Mavo LF 6K which was, again, a very cheap cinema camera, but this time able to produce a stunning 6K large format image, again for a brilliant price.

Now, this new flagship expands on the brand's history and ethos by supplying to market a 8K large format cinema camera that is set to rival the likes of the Arri Alexa and Red’s Raptor. Capable of producing 8K at 70p on a new CMOS imaging sensor the Mavo Edge will definitely catch the eye of many professional filmmakers looking to upgrade to 8K.

Equipped with a full-frame 8K large format sensor able to recorde at 8K 70fps, the Mavo Edge 8K is forged from carbon fiber, allowing it to be placed on a gimbal or extended usage whilst in the field. It features dual ISOs of 640 and 2560 with adjustable highlight stops.

The Mavo Edge body is constructed from forged carbon fiber, allowing it to be placed on gimbals for extended usage whilst in the field. It features dual ISOs of 640 and 2560 with adjustable highlight stops, allowing you to create dynamic presents of your choice, along with the ability to capture a great tonal range with its 14 stops of dynamic range.

The Mavo Edge 8K is built for the modern filmmaker in mind, with its e-ND filters of up to 2.5 stops, dual SSD card slots and ability to capture Apple ProRes 4444/XQ as standard in-camera codec for quick and streamlined workflows across all resolutions and even in “open gate” 3:2 at 45p taking full advantage of that massive 8K sensor.

With all these features, and many more the Kinefinity Mavo Edge 8K is truly a marvel of its day and being priced at $11,999 is an extremely good deal when you consider equivalents from the likes of Red, Arri and Sony are twice or even four times the price.

