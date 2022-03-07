Kenro launches low-lost color and white Smart Lites

Kenro’s new Smart Lites are high-performance LED lights that are designed for photographers and film-makers on the go. They boast high-quality, accurate light, multiple mounting and power options, and full precision control at your fingertips.

Rear of the Kenko RGB Compact LED Video Light (Image credit: Kenro)

First, we have the RGB Compact LED Video Light, retailing at £85. It features an integrated 4040mAh battery and 10W output, lasting around 1.6 hours on a full charge. With CRI (Ra) 96+ and a CCT color temp range of 7500-3200K. It also features a full 360-degree RGB color spectrum, with 1-100% controls for brightness and saturation, offering millions of colors.

This panel is about the size of an average smartphone, compact and slim enough to slip into a pocket or store in your kit bag to keep handy. With a powerful magnet built into the strong aluminum alloy casing, this light can be mounted anywhere.

Rear of the Kenko Bi-Colour Compact LED Video Light (Image credit: Kenro)

Kenro has also launched an entry-level Bi-Colour Compact LED Video Light, retailing at £50. Like its RGB counterpart, this light is powered by an 4040mAh integrated battery, which provides about 1.9 hours’ continuous output at 100% brightness, with a power output of 9W. The panel is protected by a light-but-strong aluminum casing to help withstand the rigors of life.

These well-priced continuous LED panels offer the option between colored and white lighting, and will be useful for all kinds of photo and video projects.

