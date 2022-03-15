KeepTruckin dash cam uses AI to stop drivers using phones while driving

AI-powered dash cams are the next big thing, and the KeepTruckin dash cam employs real-time artificial intelligence to detect and correct unsafe behavior – such as drivers using phones while driving.

KeepTruckin dash cams are highly regarded in the fleet management industry, where the manufacturer is widely considered the leader. The KeepTruckin AI Dash Cam employs a combination of onboard systems – namely an AI processor with computer vision algorithms – to deliver its event intelligence technology.

This enhanced safety platform already makes it one of the best dash cams, but it's bolstered by an in-house safety team that analyzes each video within seconds of alerts, in order to determine the context along with the severity of every incident. Videos determined to depict minimal risk are filtered out, with automatic coaching delivered to drivers upon completing trips in order to correct their behaviors.

All this information combines with the firm's proprietary DRIVE score, which benchmarks safety events against its entire network of 400,000 connected vehicles, giving fleets and safety managers the ability to incentivize driver performance, structurally reduce risk and prevent accidents – which KeepTruckin says are reduced by up to 30%.

"Distracted driving is responsible for 87% of preventable crashes every year," says the company. "Precision is key to accident prevention. Using AI Dashcam advanced computer vision algorithms, unsafe driving, such as cell phone use, driver fatigue, and seat belt monitoring is detected in real-time, and with industry-leading accuracy. This unrivaled level of accuracy helps drivers to know that when an alert happens, it’s real."

The KeepTruckin Dash Cam, marketed as "the most accurate and predictive dashcam on the market", features a 1440p 30fps road-facing camera with a 150° field of view, with a 1080p 15fps driver-facing camera with 180° field of view.

As is the way with technology, we're going to see more and more of these technologies trickle down to consumer equipment – which should help make roads even safer for everyone.

