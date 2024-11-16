Just because it says it's a DSLR, doesn't mean it is! How I spotted a mistake on Walmart

By
published

Watch out! Even major retailers like Walmart are mislabelling cameras as DSLRs when they're not – make sure you don't make a mistake!

NBD camera labelled as &#039;DSLR&#039; on Walmart with screenshot and emojis
(Image credit: Future)

The prevalence of the term 'DSLR' – combined with a shocking lack of product understanding among retailers looking to get devices out for type holidays – has the potential to lead to some serious disappointment. I've seen it with my own eyes as I look for the best camera deals this Black Friday, so I thought I'd pass on what I've learned.

If it looks like a DSLR, and quacks like a DSLR... er, wait. That's not it. But some of the cameras actually listed by retailers as DSLRs are as close to being reflex cameras as a rubber duck is to a bird sitting on a pond before migrating to warmer climes.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

