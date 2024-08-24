I've only bought one lens from new in 20 years - and it's the one I lost the most money on!

By
published

The newest and most expensive lens I ever bought was the only lens I lost money on - but it can be had for a steal today!

Sebastian Oakley with Nikon D800 and 600mm f/4
Me with my Nikon D800 DSLR and 600mm f/4 shooting equestrian sports (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley)

I think most photographers start out with either buying something new, that's also cheap and growing their kit or buying something slightly better but secondhand to see if they actually like photography and then expanding upon that camera/lens combo.

I started out like that myself and slowly bought better second-hand cameras until I was in a position to buy new, and while I knew that buying new would also have a depreciation over time the lenses would more than make their money back during my professional career - which they all did, but when it came time for them to move one, the only lens I bought brand-spanking-new was the one I lost the most money on... and it will surprise you. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles