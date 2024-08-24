I've only bought one lens from new in 20 years - and it's the one I lost the most money on!

I think most photographers start out with either buying something new, that's also cheap and growing their kit or buying something slightly better but secondhand to see if they actually like photography and then expanding upon that camera/lens combo.

I started out like that myself and slowly bought better second-hand cameras until I was in a position to buy new, and while I knew that buying new would also have a depreciation over time the lenses would more than make their money back during my professional career - which they all did, but when it came time for them to move one, the only lens I bought brand-spanking-new was the one I lost the most money on... and it will surprise you.

Headshot of one of Team Germany's horses at an international trot-up, shot on the Nikon 600mm at f/5 (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

The lens in question was quite a rare item in terms of photography telephotos, while most dream of owning a 300mm f/2.8 or at a push the lavish 400mm f/2.8 - I had to go one better and buy at the time the brand new Nikon AF-S 600mm f/4G ED VR lens for an eye-watering £8,000 / $9,500 - and I enjoyed all 11.2 Ib / 5.1kg of it for many man-years and traveled the world with it covering international events.

But when it came to letting this beautiful lens go I was hit with a sting that even today sends a shiver down my spine, due to the up-turn Nikon releasing some of the best Nikon Z lenses around the same time, including the new Nikkor Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S my 'slightly-used' but pristine optics 600mm took a nosedive on the secondhand market and my investment look like a poor choice in the grand scheme of things.

Nikon 600mm f/4G ED VR on my 4.5K RED cine camera (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

So how much did I sell one of the best lenses I've ever owned you ask? I initially bought it for $9,500 / £8,000 in 2012, and 12 years later I sold this massive lens for a mere $2,619 / £2,000... a massive loss of $6,881 / £6,000!

Yes, I had enjoyed using this lens and I know it made its money back ten-fold over those 12 years of ownership, but man... what a hit, and lesson learned!

In fact, it is the only lens I have ever bought brand-new, and as a special order. Heck, it even came directly from Nikon Japan in a wooden transport box - something straight out of an Indiana Jones movie!

But what this story does teach you all reading this is these exotic lenses in the Nikon F-mount are now a steal of what they once used to cost, and if equipped with the Nikon FTZ-adaptor you can still use these wonderful F-mount lenses your Nikon Z9 or any of the best Nikon mirrorless cameras. Take a look on eBay and secondhand specialists – there are bargains to be had!